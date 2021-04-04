The staff at Augusta National Golf Club has become accustomed to making one of the sport's marvels peak every spring, but now they'll be tested with a shorter turnaround than usual at the 2021 Masters. That's because the last Masters was moved to November due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the 85th edition will take place less than five months after the 84th. Dustin Johnson shot a record 268 thanks to advantageous conditions and won by five strokes, the largest margin since Tiger Woods blitzed the field by 12 shots in 1997. Can you trust Johnson in your 2021 Masters bets and matchup plays?

Top 2021 Masters expert picks

We'll share one of Gehman's top selections to win the 2021 Masters: He likes the value on the surging Collin Morikawa at 22-1.

The 24-year-old who played collegiately at Cal has been a professional for less than two years, but he's already won four times on the PGA Tour and rocketed up to No. 4 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Morikawa won the 2020 PGA Championship in TPC Harding Park, where he rose to the top of a leaderboard packed with some of the biggest names in golf. Morikawa is an elite ball-striker who ranked second on the PGA Tour in strokes gained on approach in 2020 (0.884) and is first in that category so far this season (1.238).

Look for Morikawa to manage speed better on the greens in his second Masters appearance, which should help his superior ball-striking shine on a course that has always valued players who can create opportunities for themselves.

2021 Masters odds

Dustin Johnson 8-1

Bryson DeChambeau 10-1

Justin Thomas 11-1

Jon Rahm 11-1

Jordan Spieth 14-1

Rory McIlroy 15-1

Xander Schauffele 20-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Brooks Koepka 22-1

Tony Finau 25-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Patrick Reed 30-1

Viktor Hovland 30-1

Lee Westwood 35-1

Webb Simpson 35-1

Cameron Smith 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Paul Casey 40-1

Daniel Berger 40-1

Scottie Scheffler 45-1

Sung Jae Im 45-1

Bubba Watson 45-1

Tommy Fleetwood 50-1

Jason Day 50-1

Tyrrell Hatton 50-1

Adam Scott 60-1

Sergio Garcia 65-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 65-1

Joaquin Niemann 70-1

Louis Oosthuizen 75-1

Justin Rose 75-1

Phil Mickelson 80-1

Harris English 80-1

Abraham Ancer 80-1

Will Zalatoris 85-1

Matthew Wolff 85-1

Corey Conners 85-1

Billy Horschel 90-1

Max Homa 90-1