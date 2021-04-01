Rory McIlroy needs a green jacket to complete his career Grand Slam, and the Northern Irishman will hope tweaks to his swing will steer him into the mix when the 2021 Masters tees off Thursday, April 8. McIlroy will be competing against the likes of world No. 1 and defending champ Dustin Johnson, U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau and a star-studded 2021 Masters field. Johnson is the 8-1 favorite in the latest 2021 Masters odds from William Hill Sportsbook, with DeChambeau right on his heels at 9-1. Who can you trust in your 2021 Masters Fantasy golf rankings?

Does McIlroy deserve a spot among your 2021 Masters Fantasy golf picks as he chases a place in history? Or are Johnson and DeChambeau safer bets for your Fantasy golf lineups? Before you make any 2021 Masters fantasy golf picks, you need to check out the latest fantasy golf rankings from data scientist Rick Gehman.

With his expansive database of golf statistics, course data and betting odds, Gehman creates advanced models and back-tests them constantly. These models have produced 12 outright winners in the past year, including 30-1 Webb Simpson at the 2020 RBC Heritage.

In the PGA's last full-field event, the Honda Classic, the field was limited by its placement between The Players and WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, but Gehman still picked five golfers in his top 10 who tied for 13th or better. That included Sungjae Im and Russell Henley, who tied for third at six-under par as Matt Jones ran away with the event.

At The Players, three of Gehman's top seven picks made the top 10, including winner Justin Thomas, who came in at 22-1 odds. "He feels close to breaking through again, and TPC Sawgrass just might be the place," Gehman said before the event.

Gehman has been on fire all season. At Pebble Beach, three of his top four picks finished in the top five. The Farmers leaderboard looked like a who's who of Gehman's fantasy golf rankings, with five of his top nine picks finishing tied for seventh or better. Anyone who has followed his advice has cashed in huge.

Now, Gehman, co-host of "The First Cut" podcast on CBS Sports, has revealed his top 30 players for the 2021 Masters over at SportsLine so you can crush your fantasy golf picks.

2021 Masters fantasy golf picks

DeChambeau comes in very high on Gehman's list, with the 27-year-old leading the Tour in numerous critical stats. He has the best scoring average (69.4), longest average drive (320.8) and an eagle every 54 holes. He also leads in birdie average (4.7 per round) and strokes gained total (2.53). A stomach bug affected him in November, when he finished 34th at Augusta as the favorite, but he finished fourth at the PGA Championship in August, won the U.S. Open in September and tied for third at the Players in March.

McIlroy, meanwhile, is in the midst of an extended rough stretch, and Gehman is fading him for the Masters 2021. The 31-year-old has finished in the top 10 in six of his last seven visits to Augusta, but is making tweaks to his swing and his results have been mixed in recent months. He has two top-10s in the past six weeks, but also has missed two cuts and tied for 28th at the Match Play. He is 148th on tour in driving accuracy (57.2 percent of fairways hit) and 113th in greens in regulation (66 percent).

How to set 2021 Masters fantasy golf rankings

Instead, Gehman is expecting a big week from a monster long-shot. This talented veteran had a strong finish here last year even though the November atmosphere wasn't a strong fit for his game. Gehman is only sharing who it is, and his top 30 golfers in order, right here.

Who wins the 2021 Masters? What are the optimal Fantasy golf rankings? And which overlooked player can help you win your league? Visit SportsLine now to get Rick Gehman's Fantasy golf rankings for the 2021 Masters, all from the data scientist who's called 12 outright winners in the past year.