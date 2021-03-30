A star-studded field will compete for the coveted green jacket at Augusta National Golf Club when the 2021 Masters returns to its familiar spring date. The first major championship of the season tees off Thursday, April 8 at the iconic Georgia course. William Hill Sportsbook lists defending champion Dustin Johnson, the world's top-ranked player who set a tournament scoring record at 20-under at Augusta last November, as the 8-1 favorite in its latest 2021 Masters odds. Among other top 2021 Masters contenders are defending U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau at 9-1 and Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas, both at 11-1.

Should you expect Johnson to repeat his dominance and give him a top spot among your 2021 Masters fantasy golf rankings? Or would a surging player like Jordan Spieth (25-1) give you a better chance to win?

With his expansive database of golf statistics, course data and betting odds, Gehman creates advanced models and back-tests them constantly. These models have produced 12 outright winners in the past year, including 30-1 Webb Simpson at the 2020 RBC Heritage.

In the PGA's last full-field event, the Honda Classic, the field was limited by its placement between The Players and WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, but Gehman still picked five golfers in his top 10 who tied for 13th or better. That included Sungjae Im and Russell Henley, who tied for third at six-under par as Matt Jones ran away with the event.

At The Players, three of Gehman's top seven picks made the top 10, including winner Justin Thomas, who came in at 22-1 odds. "He feels close to breaking through again, and TPC Sawgrass just might be the place," Gehman said before the event.

Gehman has been on fire all season. At Pebble Beach, three of his top four picks finished in the top five. The Farmers leaderboard looked like a who's who of Gehman's fantasy golf rankings, with five of his top nine picks finishing tied for seventh or better. Anyone who has followed his advice has cashed in huge.

Gehman, co-host of "The First Cut" podcast on CBS Sports, has revealed his top 30 players for the 2021 Masters.

We can tell you Gehman is backing DeChambeau, even though the FedEx Cup leader failed to crack the top 25 here in November. The tour's biggest hitter tied for 34th after coming in as the favorite, but he battled a stomach ailment throughout and shot two rounds over par. He has been working on dialing back his drives when needed to keep the ball in play more often and is 23-under over his last two full-field events. He is first on tour in scoring average (69.4), driving distance (320.8) and total strokes gained (2.53).

On the other hand, Gehman is fading Rory McIlroy, who is working on swing changes he hopes to have dialed in. The Northern Irishman is among the top choices from oddsmakers at 14-1 Masters odds 2021 and has a pair of top-10s over the past month, but also has two missed cuts. He is still smashing it off the tee, ranking third in distance (319.1), but he is 29th in scoring average (70.4), 148th in driving accuracy and 113th in greens in regulation. He tied for 28th at the Match Play, and his changes don't instill confidence, so Gehman barely has him in his top 10.

