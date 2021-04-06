It was a record-setting week the last time this tournament came around, but the course will play differently when the 2021 Masters tees off Thursday at Augusta National. The move to November because of the pandemic changed the game, with softer landing spots making Augusta a different beast. Dustin Johnson took advantage, shooting a tournament-record 20-under to earn the green jacket. William Hill Sportsbook lists Johnson as the 9-1 favorite in its latest 2021 Masters odds, with U.S. Open champ Bryson DeChambeau at 11-1. Which players should be high up in your 2021 Masters Fantasy golf rankings?

Johnson could be one of the most popular 2021 Masters Fantasy golf picks, but can you trust him after a record-setting performance? Would a talented youngster like Collin Morikawa (30-1) put you in better position as part of your Fantasy golf strategy? Before you make any 2021 Masters fantasy golf picks, you need to check out the latest fantasy golf rankings from data scientist Rick Gehman.

With his expansive database of golf statistics, course data and betting odds, Gehman creates advanced models and back-tests them constantly. These models have produced 12 outright winners in the past year, including 30-1 Webb Simpson at the 2020 RBC Heritage.

In the PGA's last full-field event, the Honda Classic, the field was limited by its placement between The Players and WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, but Gehman still picked five golfers in his top 10 who tied for 13th or better. That included Sungjae Im and Russell Henley, who tied for third at six-under par as Matt Jones ran away with the event.

At The Players, three of Gehman's top seven picks made the top 10, including winner Justin Thomas, who came in at 22-1 odds. "He feels close to breaking through again, and TPC Sawgrass just might be the place," Gehman said before the event.

Gehman has been on fire all season. At Pebble Beach, three of his top four picks finished in the top five. The Farmers leaderboard looked like a who's who of Gehman's fantasy golf rankings, with five of his top nine picks finishing tied for seventh or better. Anyone who has followed his advice has cashed in huge.

Now, Gehman, co-host of "The First Cut" podcast on CBS Sports, has revealed his top 30 players for the 2021 Masters over at SportsLine so you can crush your fantasy golf picks.

2021 Masters fantasy golf picks

DeChambeau has not been successful at Augusta, but Gehman believes that will change this week. The 27-year-old has been evolving weekly, and if he can dial the driver back, he can go low at Augusta. He has said the course should be a par-68 for him, and he tops the tour in scoring average (69.4) and total strokes gained. He also has a strong-all around game, ranking 14th in strokes gained on approach and 39th in strokes gained putting. Scoring on the par-fives is critical in winning the Masters, and he also leads the tour in par-five scoring average at 4.39. Gehman knows he can overpower Augusta if he keeps it in play.

McIlroy's missteps are far more concerning to Gehman, and the golf expert is fading him this week. The Northern Irishman has been wildly unpredictable for more than a year, and his recent play has offered no hope that will change. In the past six weeks, McIlroy has two top-10s and two missed cuts. His accuracy has been a major issue, as he is 148th in driving accuracy (57.2 percent) and 113th in greens in regulation (66.05). He also ranks 164th in total putting, and Gehman knows problems on the greens will be an issue at Augusta.

How to set 2021 Masters fantasy golf rankings

Instead, Gehman is expecting a big week from a monster long-shot. This talented veteran had a strong finish here last year even though the November atmosphere wasn't a strong fit for his game. Gehman is only sharing who it is, and his top 30 golfers in order, right here.

Who wins the 2021 Masters? What are the optimal Fantasy golf rankings? And which overlooked player can help you win your league? Visit SportsLine now to get Rick Gehman's Fantasy golf rankings for the 2021 Masters, all from the data scientist who's called 12 outright winners in the past year.