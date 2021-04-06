Keep up with some of the best players in golf taking on Augusta National this week in the 2021 Masters with Featured Groups coverage on CBSSports.com. The pairings -- four groups of threesomes -- will be followed exclusively throughout opening rounds, giving fans at home an opportunity to see up close and personal how some of the favorites in this year's field fare to open their week.

Action on this channel Thursday includes the most recent winner on the PGA Tour, Jordan Spieth, who took the 2021 Texas Open last week, captured a green jacket at the 2015 Masters and has three other top-three finishes at this tournament. Dustin Johnson will begin his green jacket defense as part of a Featured Group, and Justin Thomas will also be in focus as he looks to continue his tremendous start to the season and capitalize on the momentum gained by winning this year's Players Championship.

Other big names whose entire first rounds will be covered live include Brooks Koepka (coming off knee surgery), Bubba Watson (two-time Masters champion) and up-and-comers like Collin Morikawa, Cameron Smith and Viktor Hovland.

Check out the full Featured Groups schedule for Thursday below. Tune into the Featured Groups channel by clicking that link, or check here for our full TV coverage and streaming guide to the 2021 Masters. All times Eastern

10:06 a.m. -- Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland

10:30 a.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, Tyler Strafaci

1:48 p.m. -- Tony Finau, Louis Oosthusizen, Justin Thomas

2:00 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa

