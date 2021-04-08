Do you feel it? Can you smell it? The 2021 has arrived, and four days of pristine golf at the nation's best course are ahead. It all starts Thursday with Round 1 action beginning in the early morning and rolling through the afternoon. With limited patrons allowed to return to Augusta National, a half-full course will be an interesting sight that we will surely get used to over the four rounds, but the first opportunity to check it out comes with much anticipation.

There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries. We have you covered. On Thursday alone you can watch the entire first rounds from defending champion Dustin Johnson and the top two golfers following him on the 2021 Masters odds board entering the the day, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. Each are participating in separate Featured Groups with staggered start times.

CBS Sports is offering live coverage from start to finish on Thursday with our myriad of Masters Live streaming options. Hit the links below to tune into the Featured Groups channel and watch complete rounds from some of the best golfers in the game, spend your day surveying Amen Corner or view all the action at Holes 15 & 16. TV coverage does not begin until later in the day, so this is the absolute best place to watch the Masters live on Thursday.

All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Thursday, April 8

Round 1 start time: 8:30 a.m. [Thursday tee times]

Masters Live stream: Free on CBSSports.com and CBS Sports App, available on Paramount+*

* CBS TV provider or Paramount+ login required.

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS