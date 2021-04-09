There's 18 holes already in the books at the 2021 Masters, leaving three days of pristine golf at the nation's best course ahead. It all started with Augusta National getting the best of many of the game's top players, though Justin Rose stood out from the other 87 men on the course in a major way with a 7-under 65 that put him four shots clear of the field as he tied for the second-lowest second nine in tournament history (30).

With limited patrons allowed to return to Augusta National, a partially-full course has been an interesting and welcome sight. There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries. We have you covered.

On Friday, you can watch the entire first rounds from Rose, the leader, along with other big names like Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Jon Rahm, among many others. Each are participating in separate Featured Groups with staggered start times.

CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2021 Masters from start to finish on Friday with our myriad of Masters Live streaming options. Hit the links below to tune into the Featured Groups channel and watch complete rounds from some of the best golfers in the game, spend your day surveying Amen Corner or view all the action at Holes 15 & 16. TV coverage does not begin until later in the day, so this is the absolute best place to watch the Masters live on Friday.

All times Eastern

Round 2 -- Friday, April 9

Round 2 start time: 8 a.m.

Masters Live stream: Free on CBSSports.com and CBS Sports App, available on Paramount+*

* CBS TV provider or Paramount+ login required.

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS