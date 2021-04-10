Moving Day has arrived at Augusta National, and with it, a third round of pristine golf at the nation's best course with the 2021 Masters now 36 holes and counting in the books. It all started Thursday with Augusta National getting the best of many of the game's top players, though Justin Rose stood out from the pack. He fell back to the mean after an even-par 72 on Friday but holds a one-shot lead on the field entering the weekend.

Meanwhile, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Tony Finau lead the big names creeping up the leaderboard and looking to unseat Rose before the day is out. They are all within a few strokes of the lead, and another mediocre performance from Rose on Saturday could be the end of his Masters hopes, at least for this year.

With limited patrons allowed to return to Augusta National, a partially-full course has been an interesting and welcome sight. It has -- at times -- felt energized and -- at others -- been relatively calm. There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times to keep track, even from home. No worries. We have you covered here at CBS Sports.

CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2021 Masters from start to finish on Saturday with our myriad of Masters Live streaming options. Hit the links below to tune into the Featured Groups channel and watch complete rounds from some of the best golfers in the game, spend your day surveying Amen Corner or view all the action at Holes 15 & 16. TV coverage does not begin until later in the day, so this is the absolute best place to watch the Masters live on Saturday.

All times Eastern

Round 3 -- Saturday, April 10

Round 3 start time: 10 a.m.

Masters Live stream: Free on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App. Also available with Paramount+ subscription on connected TV devices.

TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7 p.m. on CBS Sports App, Paramount+

Round 3 encore: 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network