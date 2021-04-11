The final round of the 2021 Masters goes down Sunday, and there is a clear favorite on the leaderboard as Hideki Matsuyama used a tremendous third round to take a commanding four-shot lead on the field. There is a large group behind him at 7 under, and former Masters champion Jordan Spieth is six back of Matsuyama, probably the lowest player on the leaderboard who has a chance to overtake the 54-hole favorite.

However, in order for anyone to take down Matsuyama, he will first have to open the door. After a brief delay due to thunderstorms on Saturday in Augusta, Georgia, he used the softer, slower greens to run up a 6-under 30 on the second nine, matching the lowest such score by an international golfer in tournament history. Unless the weather is again inclement on Sunday, Matsuyama may struggle to go low again.

With limited patrons allowed to return to Augusta National, a partially-full course has been an interesting and welcome sight. It has -- at times -- felt energized and -- at others -- been relatively calm. There is so much to follow even on Sunday that it can be overwhelming at times to keep track, even from home. No worries. We have you covered here at CBS Sports.

CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2021 Masters from start to finish on Sunday with our myriad of Masters Live streaming options. Hit the links below to tune into the Featured Groups channel and watch complete rounds from some of the best golfers in the game, spend your day surveying Amen Corner or view all the action at Holes 15 & 16. TV coverage does not begin until later in the day, so this is the absolute best place to watch the Masters live on Sunday.

All times Eastern

Round 4 -- Sunday, April 11

Round 4 start time: 10 a.m. [Tee times]

Masters Live stream: Free on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App. Also available with Paramount+ subscription on connected TV devices.

TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on CBS Sports App, Paramount+

Round 4 encore: 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network