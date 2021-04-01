The 2021 Masters starts in just one week, and the odds to win this 85th edition of the major have remained largely the same since last winter with one large exception. Jordan Spieth -- after a truly inspirational two-month run -- now has the fifth-shortest odds to win what would be the second green jacket of his career.

Spieth went from around 50-1 to start 2021 to 14-1 with one week to go. That's the equivalent of sharing a neighborhood with Tommy Fleetwood and Joaquin Niemann to an upscale (and possibly gated) community with Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy. It's been a special two months for Spieth, who has five top-15 finishes in his last six starts ahead of the Texas Open, and he will be among the most wagered-upon golfers -- for a number of reasons -- when Round 1 rolls around next Thursday.

But why did he make such a move? Consider his history at the Masters, which includes four top-three finishes in seven starts and a run to start his career in which he was beaten by only Bubba Watson and Danny Willett in his first three Masters combined. There's also his recent form, especially with irons. Since Feb. 1, only Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas have gained more strokes per round on approach shots. Of course, it's always a hell of a ride to have a Spieth ticket at any tournament, even more so at a Masters.

Spieth is the most noteworthy player on the list below, if only because his odds have changed so much in such a short period of time and could change a lot more over the next seven days. If he wins (or even contends) at the Texas Open, he could drop all the way to 9-1 or so heading into the first major of 2021. With Spieth leading the way, let's take a look at the odds below and which players are undervalued and overvalued for what should be another amazing Masters at Augusta National. Odds via William Hill Sportsbook

2021 Masters odds

Dustin Johnson: 8-1

Bryson DeChambeau: 9-1

Jon Rahm: 11-1

Justin Thomas: 11-1

Rory McIlroy: 14-1

Jordan Spieth: 14-1

D.J. is only interesting right now because, if he wins the Texas Open, he could be as short as 6-1 come next week. As far as value, I cannot believe I'm saying it, but I think Spieth is maybe the best value play among the favorites unless you believe in McIlroy finding his very best stuff over the next 10 days. DeChambeau might be slightly overvalued given his relative lack of success at Augusta National.

Xander Schauffele: 20-1

Brooks Koepka: 20-1

Patrick Cantlay: 22-1

Patrick Reed: 25-1

Collin Morikawa: 25-1

Tony Finau: 28-1

Lee Westwood: 28-1

This tier is interesting because you could see some guys slide up here if Koepka withdraws over the next week as most expect. Morikawa at 25-1 seems undervalued, as does Cantlay at 22-1 considering the show he just put on at Austin Country Club (despite not getting out of pool play). I don't love the numbers on Finau or Westwood given they have fewer combined PGA Tour wins than Morikawa does on his own.

Tyrrell Hatton: 30-1

Viktor Hovland: 30-1

Daniel Berger: 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 35-1

Scottie Scheffler: 35-1

Webb Simpson: 40-1

Paul Casey: 40-1

Cameron Smith: 40-1

Sungjae Im: 40-1

Jason Day: 45-1

Bubba Watson: 45-1

Tommy Fleetwood: 45-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick: 50-1

Joaquin Niemann: 50-1

Sergio Garcia: 50-1

A few names pop on this list, most notably the two players -- Im and Smith -- who tied for second behind D.J. in November. Simpson, who is a major and Players champion and has finished in the top 10 in each of his last two Masters (and is one of the best iron players in the world!) is also intriguing at that number. Garcia at 50-1 is a conundrum. On one hand, he's a former champion who has been flushing it for the last three months. On the other, he has nine missed cuts and no top 20s at majors since he won here in 2017.

