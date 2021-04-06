We're inching closer to the 2021 Masters, and the betting odds to win the 85th edition of the event have largely remained the same as last winter's unique offering with one major exception standing out among all the rest: Jordan Spieth is in the midst of enjoying an incredible two-month run which includes his victory at the Valero Texas Open on Sunday. It was the first victory in four years for Spieth, and as such, he has significantly boosted his odds to capture the second green jacket of his career.

Spieth went from around 50-1 to start 2021 to 11-1 with days to go. That's the equivalent of sharing a neighborhood with Tommy Fleetwood and Joaquin Niemann to an upscale (and possibly gated) community with Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy. It's been a special two months for Spieth, who has six top-15 finishes (including a victory) in his last seven starts. He will be among the most wagered-upon golfers -- for a number of reasons -- when Round 1 rolls around next Thursday.

But why did he make such a move? Consider his history at the Masters, which includes four top-three finishes in seven starts and a run to start his career in which he was beaten by only Bubba Watson and Danny Willett in his first three Masters combined. There's also his recent form, especially with irons. Since Feb. 1, only Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas have gained more strokes per round on approach shots. Of course, it's always a hell of a ride to have a Spieth ticket at any tournament, even more so at a Masters.

Spieth is the most noteworthy player on the list below, if only because his odds have changed so much in such a short period of time and could change a lot more over the next seven days. His odds could drop even further before the first major of 2021 begins. With Spieth as the headliner, let's take a look at the odds below and which players are undervalued and overvalued for what should be another amazing Masters at Augusta National. Odds via William Hill Sportsbook

2021 Masters odds

Dustin Johnson: 9-1

Justin Thomas: 10-1

Jordan Spieth: 10-1

Bryson DeChambeau: 11-1

Jon Rahm: 12-1

Rory McIlroy: 14-1

Spieth is maybe the best value play among the favorites unless you believe in McIlroy finding his very best stuff over the next few days. DeChambeau might be slightly overvalued given his relative lack of success at Augusta National. Thomas is also hot having just won The Players Championship for the first time in his career.

Patrick Cantlay 20-1

Xander Schauffele: 22-1

Brooks Koepka: 25-1

Collin Morikawa: 28-1

This tier is interesting because you could see some guys slide up here if Koepka withdraws as most expect. Morikawa at 28-1 seems undervalued, as does Cantlay at 22-1 considering the show he just put on at Austin Country Club (despite not getting out of pool play).

Patrick Reed: 30-1

Lee Westwood: 30-1

Tony Finau: 33-1

Viktor Hovland: 33-1

Daniel Berger: 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 35-1

Scottie Scheffler: 35-1

Webb Simpson: 35-1

Cameron Smith: 35-1

Tyrrell Hatton: 35-1

Sungjae Im: 35-1

Paul Casey: 40-1

Jason Day: 45-1

Sergio Garcia: 45-1

Tommy Fleetwood: 45-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick: 45-1

Joaquin Niemann: 50-1

Bubba Watson: 50-1

A few names pop on this list, most notably the two players -- Im and Smith -- who tied for second behind D.J. in November. Simpson, who is a major and Players champion and has finished in the top 10 in each of his last two Masters (and is one of the best iron players in the world!) is also intriguing at that number. Garcia at 45-1 is a conundrum. On one hand, he's a former champion who has been flushing it for the last three months. On the other, he has nine missed cuts and no top 20s at majors since he won here in 2017.

Who will win the Masters, and which long shots will stun the golfing world? Visit SportsLine to see the latest projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed six golf majors and is up almost $10,000 since the restart.