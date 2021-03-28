The 2021 Masters begins on Thursday, April 8 at Augusta National Golf Course, which should have a more familiar look after last year's tournament was postponed until November. The Azaleas will be back in full bloom and a limited number of patrons will be allowed onto the grounds to provide the atmosphere we've all come to know and love. Dustin Johnson captured his first green jacket in dominant fashion by shooting a record 268 to win by five strokes.

The No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking is the 6-1 favorite in the 2021 Masters odds from William Hill Sportsbook to repeat, but he'll face a number of hungry challengers for arguably golf's top prize. Bryson DeChambeau's quest for distance has already led to wins at the U.S. Open and the Arnold Palmer Invitational earlier this month. DeChambeau is listed at 11-1 the latest Masters 2021 odds.

The model's top 2021 Masters predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Masters 2021: Bryson DeChambeau, the defending U.S. Open champion and one of the top favorites, barely cracks the top 10. DeChambeau has certainly revolutionized the game of golf in recent months, using his bulked-up frame to dominate golf courses.

DeChambeau's dominance off the tee can be seen in his advanced statistics, ranking first on the PGA Tour in driving distance, strokes gained: tee-to-green and strokes gained: off-the-tee. In addition to his length off the tee, DeChambeau has also been a sensational putter this season, ranking in the top 50 in strokes gained: putting, overall putting average and one-putt percentage.

However, Augusta National is not a golf course DeChambeau can overpower with lightning fast greens and a thick first cut ready to punish every mishit. That was evident in DeChambeau's last start at the Masters when he finished 34th. DeChambeau, who's never finished better than 29th at Augusta National, is not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Masters 2021 field.

Another one of the model's 2021 Masters predictions: Jon Rahm, who has yet to win a major, makes a strong run at the green jacket. Currently the No. 3 player in the world, Rahm is listed at 10-1 in the Masters 2021 odds, and the five-time PGA Tour winner has taken a liking to Augusta National. Rahm finished tied for 27th in his first start at Augusta in 2017 and has since ripped off three consecutive top-10 finishes in the Masters.

The 26-year-old from Spain has made 19 consecutive cuts and collected wins at the Memorial Tournament and BMW Championship during that span. He ranks second on the PGA Tour in strokes-gained tee-to-green so far this season (1.671). While Rahm's putting has essentially been tour-average this season, he's been top 40 in strokes-gained putting the last two seasons.

2021 Masters odds

Dustin Johnson 6-1

Jon Rahm 10-1

Rory McIlroy 10-1

Brooks Koepka 11-1

Bryson DeChambeau 11-1

Justin Thomas 11-1

Xander Schauffele 16-1

Patrick Reed 25-1

Jordan Spieth 25-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Tyrrell Hatton 28-1

Collin Morikawa 30-1

Webb Simpson 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama 33-1

Tony Finau 33-1

Harris English 40-1

Paul Casey 40-1

Matthew Wolff 40-1

Jason Day 40-1

Sungjae Im 40-1

Bubba Watson 40-1

Daniel Berger 40-1

Viktor Hovland 40-1

Tommy Fleetwood 45-1

Justin Rose 50-1

Cameron Smith 50-1

Joaquin Niemann 50-1

Adam Scott 50-1

Scottie Scheffler 50-1

Louis Oosthuizen 60-1

Cameron Champ 66-1

Rickie Fowler 66-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 66-1

Shane Lowry 66-1

Sergio Garcia 66-1

Abraham Ancer 66-1

Will Zalatoris 66-1

Marc Leishman 80-1

Russell Henley 80-1

Francesco Molinari 80-1

Phil Mickelson 80-1

Jason Kokrak 80-1

Carlos Ortiz 80-1

Robert Macintyre 80-1

Si-Woo Kim 100-1

Lee Westwood 100-1

Gary Woodland 100-1

Dylan Frittelli 125-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 125-1

Corey Conners 125-1

Ian Poulter 125-1

Billy Horschel 125-1

Sebastian Munoz 125-1

Kevin Kisner 125-1

Matt Kuchar 125-1

Matt Wallace 125-1

Henrik Stenson 125-1

Danny Willett 125-1

Kevin Na 125-1

Zach Johnson 150-1

Erik van Rooyen 150-1

Ryan Palmer 150-1

Bernd Wiesberger 200-1

Hudson Swafford 200-1

Brendon Todd 200-1

Brandt Snedeker 200-1

Lanto Griffin 200-1

Mackenzie Hughes 200-1

C.T. Pan 200-1

Victor Perez 200-1