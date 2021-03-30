Bryson DeChambeau has been one of the most unique players in recent PGA Tour history, completely remaking his physique in an effort to push the limits of distance in his game. DeChambeau enters the 2021 Masters having proven that bigger is often better, overpowering Winged Foot to win the U.S. Open last fall and bashing his way through the Arnold Palmer Invitational in February. DeChambeau's attempt to long-drive his way around Augusta National Golf Club last November was unsuccessful, as he struggled to a 34th-place finish. Can he right the ship when the 2021 Masters gets underway on Thursday, April 8?

DeChambeau is 9-1 in the latest 2021 Masters odds from William Hill Sportsbook, but does he have the tools necessary to solve Augusta National and defeat a stellar 2021 Masters field? Will current world No. 1 and defending FedEx Cup champion Dustin Johnson repeat as the 8-1 Masters favorite?

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been on fire since the return of the PGA Tour in June. In fact, it's up over $10,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

Last month at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, McClure nailed Daniel Berger's win at +1400 in his best bets. McClure was also all over Viktor Hovland's (+2500) victory in the Mayakoba Golf Classic in December. That was one of many huge calls he's made in the past few months.

After nailing Sergio Garcia (+5500) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Sanderson Farms Championship, McClure finished up over $6,200 yet again on his best bets in that tournament. The model had him in the top five from the start and McClure's best bets included Garcia winning outright. He also finished profitable at the U.S. Open, nailing two of his best bets, including a +1100 top-five bet on Matthew Wolff.

In all, the advanced computer model has also nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, including Patrick Reed's Masters win in 2018. Anyone who has followed its golf picks has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2021 Masters field is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

The model's top 2021 Masters predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Masters 2021: Bryson DeChambeau, the defending U.S. Open champion and one of the top favorites, barely cracks the top 10. DeChambeau has certainly revolutionized the game of golf in recent months, using his bulked-up frame to dominate golf courses.

DeChambeau's dominance off the tee can be seen in his advanced statistics, ranking first on the PGA Tour in driving distance, strokes gained: tee-to-green and strokes gained: off-the-tee. In addition to his length off the tee, DeChambeau has also been a sensational putter this season, ranking in the top 50 in strokes gained: putting, overall putting average and one-putt percentage.

However, Augusta National is not a golf course DeChambeau can overpower with lightning fast greens and a thick first cut ready to punish every mishit. That was evident in DeChambeau's last start at the Masters when he finished 34th. DeChambeau, who's never finished better than 29th at Augusta National, is not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Masters 2021 field.

Another one of the model's 2021 Masters predictions: Justin Thomas, whose lone major win was four years ago, makes a strong run at the green jacket.

Already with 14 PGA Tour titles to his credit, the 27-year-old Thomas has been one of the most prolific talents in a decade. His victory at TPC Sawgrass capped a start to the new PGA Tour season that saw him finish in the top 20 in nine of his 10 starts, already earning over $5.3 million this season.

Thomas has consistently improved every year he has made the journey to Augusta National, going from 39th in 2016 all the way to fourth behind champion Dustin Johnson last November. Thomas hasn't failed to break par at the Masters since his first-round 73 back in 2019, a streak of seven straight rounds. With the Players Championship title just the most recent of Thomas' successes, the second-ranked player in the world is in prime position to succeed as part of your 2021 Masters bets, according to the model.

How to make 2021 Masters picks

The model is also targeting five golfers with odds of 20-1 or higher to make a strong run at the title.

2021 Masters odds

2021 Masters odds

Dustin Johnson 8-1

Bryson DeChambeau 9-1

Jon Rahm 11-1

Justin Thomas 11-1

Rory McIlroy 14-1

Jordan Spieth 14-1

Xander Schauffele 20-1

Brooks Koepka 20-1

Patrick Cantlay 22-1

Patrick Reed 25-1

Collin Morikawa 25-1

Tony Finau 28-1

Lee Westwood 28-1

Tyrrell Hatton 30-1

Viktor Hovland 30-1

Daniel Berger 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama 35-1

Scottie Scheffler 35-1

Webb Simpson 40-1

Paul Casey 40-1

Cameron Smith 40-1

Sung-Jae Im 40-1

Jason Day 45-1

Bubba Watson 45-1

Tommy Fleetwood 50-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 50-1

Joaquin Niemann 50-1

Sergio Garcia 50-1

Adam Scott 60-1

Justin Rose 66-1

Harris English 66-1

Matthew Wolff 66-1

Will Zalatoris 66-1

Louis Oosthuizen 66-1

Francesco Molinari 80-1

Billy Horschel 80-1

Max Homa 80-1

Jason Kokrak 80-1

Shane Lowry 80-1

Abraham Ancer 80-1

Phil Mickelson 90-1

Victor Perez 90-1

Marc Leishman 100-1

Russell Henley 100-1

Rickie Fowler 100-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 100-1

Corey Conners 100-1

Ian Poulter 100-1

Si-Woo Kim 100-1

Matt Kuchar 100-1

Gary Woodland 100-1

Brian Harman 100-1

Matt Jones 125-1

Cameron Champ 125-1

Dylan Frittelli 125-1

Sebastian Munoz 125-1

Kevin Kisner 125-1

Danny Willett 125-1

Carlos Ortiz 125-1

Robert Macintyre 125-1

Zach Johnson 150-1

Erik van Rooyen 150-1

Matt Wallace 150-1

Henrik Stenson 150-1

Ryan Palmer 150-1

Kevin Na 150-1

Bernd Wiesberger 200-1

Brendon Todd 200-1

Brandt Snedeker 200-1

Lanto Griffin 200-1

Charl Schwartzel 250-1

Hudson Swafford 250-1

Mackenzie Hughes 250-1

Jimmy Walker 250-1

C.T. Pan 250-1

Martin Laird 250-1

Michael Thompson 250-1

Brian Gay 300-1

Jim Herman 400-1

Stewart Cink 400-1

Bernhard Langer 500-1

Joe Long 750-1

Charles Osborne 750-1

Ty Strafaci 750-1

Vijay Singh 750-1

Fred Couples 750-1

Mike Weir 1000-1

Jose Maria Olazabal 1500-1

Sandy Lyle 2000-1

Larry Mize 2000-1