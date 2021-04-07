Hitting a hole-in-one is something that every golfer, professional or recreational, dreams of doing, but carding an ace at the Masters? That's something only 31 golfers have achieved, with the last occurrences coming in 2019, when both Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas aced the 170-yard 16th hole. The 2021 Masters will bring about more opportunities for an ace at Augusta National Golf Club when the Masters 2021 tees off Thursday.

Thomas and DeChambeau are among the 2021 Masters favorites. According to William Hill Sportsbook, Thomas' 2021 Masters odds clock in at 10-1, while DeChambeau is right behind at 11-1. Both are both looking up at the defending champion, Dustin Johnson (9-1), as he looks for a second straight green jacket. The first 2021 Masters tee times are at 8 a.m. ET. Before locking in your 2021 Masters picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the 2021 Masters predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been on fire since the return of the PGA Tour in June. In fact, it's up almost $10,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

Last month at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, McClure nailed Daniel Berger's win at +1400 in his best bets. McClure was also all over Viktor Hovland's (+2500) victory in the Mayakoba Golf Classic in December. That was one of many huge calls he's made in the past few months.

After nailing Sergio Garcia (+5500) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Sanderson Farms Championship, McClure finished up over $6,200 yet again on his best bets in that tournament. The model had him in the top five from the start and McClure's best bets included Garcia winning outright. He also finished profitable at the U.S. Open, nailing two of his best bets, including a +1100 top-five bet on Matthew Wolff.

In all, the advanced computer model has also nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, including Patrick Reed's Masters win in 2018. Anyone who has followed its golf picks has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2021 Masters field is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

The model's top 2021 Masters predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Masters 2021: Jordan Spieth, an 11-time PGA Tour winner and 2015 Masters champion, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 10.

Spieth had plenty of success at Augusta National early in his career, winning in 2015 and earning runner-up finishes in 2014 and 2016. He also secured a third-place finish at the Masters in 2018. However, the three-time major champion has struggled in his last two starts at Augusta, finishing 21st or worse in 2019 and 2020.

In addition, he enters the 2021 Masters Tournament ranked 165th in greens in regulation percentage (64.17), which can cause major trouble at Augusta National despite his win in last week's Texas Open. SportsLine's model believes Spieth's struggles will continue this week at Augusta National, so look elsewhere when locking in your 2021 Masters bets.

Another one of the model's 2021 Masters predictions: Jon Rahm, who has cracked the top four in a tournament just once this season, makes a strong run at the title.

The No. 3 golfer in the world, Rahm has spent the last 18 months ranked in the top three. Over that span, he has three wins on the PGA and European Tours as well as three other runner-up finishes. He's been nearly as competitive in his previous Masters' appearances, as he's finished in the top 10 in each of the past three tournaments.

The 26-year-old Spaniard is as balanced as any golfer on tour. He ranks among the top 10 in strokes gained off the tee (.774), strokes gained tee to green (1.671) and scoring average (69.9). His all-around play has enabled Rahm to make 20 consecutive cuts entering the 2021 Masters Tournament, which is five more than any other golfer.

How to make 2021 Masters picks

The model is also targeting five golfers with odds longer than 20-1 to make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big. You can only see them here.

So who will win the 2021 Masters Tournament? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2021 Masters leaderboard, all from the model that nailed Patrick Reed's Masters upset and is up nearly $10,000 since the restart.

2021 Masters odds

Dustin Johnson 9-1

Jordan Spieth 10-1

Justin Thomas 10-1

Bryson DeChambeau 11-1

Jon Rahm 12-1

Rory McIlroy 14-1

Xander Schauffele 22-1

Patrick Cantlay 22-1

Brooks Koepka 25-1

Patrick Reed 28-1

Collin Morikawa 30-1

Lee Westwood 30-1

Tony Finau 33-1

Daniel Berger 33-1

Viktor Hovland 33-1

Webb Simpson 35-1

Hideki Matsuyama 35-1

Cameron Smith 35-1

Sung-Jae Im 35-1

Scottie Scheffler 35-1

Tyrrell Hatton 35-1

Paul Casey 40-1

Tommy Fleetwood 45-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 45-1

Jason Day 45-1

Sergio Garcia 45-1

Joaquin Niemann 50-1

Bubba Watson 50-1

Adam Scott 66-1

Will Zalatoris 66-1

Louis Oosthuizen 66-1

Justin Rose 70-1

Abraham Ancer 70-1

Harris English 80-1

Corey Conners 80-1

Billy Horschel 80-1

Max Homa 80-1

Jason Kokrak 80-1

Matt Kuchar 80-1

Matt Wallace 80-1

Francesco Molinari 90-1

Matthew Wolff 90-1

Victor Perez 90-1

Shane Lowry 90-1

Brian Harman 90-1

Marc Leishman 100-1

Phil Mickelson 100-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 100-1

Si-Woo Kim 100-1

Ryan Palmer 100-1

Matt Jones 125-1

Cameron Champ 125-1

Dylan Frittelli 125-1

Ian Poulter 125-1

Kevin Kisner 125-1

Danny Willett 125-1

Carlos Ortiz 125-1

Robert Macintyre 125-1

Gary Woodland 125-1

Zach Johnson 150-1

Sebastian Munoz 150-1

Kevin Na 150-1

Bernd Wiesberger 200-1

Brendon Todd 200-1

Lanto Griffin 200-1

Mackenzie Hughes 200-1

Charl Schwartzel 250-1

C.T. Pan 250-1

Martin Laird 250-1

Michael Thompson 250-1

Henrik Stenson 250-1

Brian Gay 300-1

Hudson Swafford 400-1

Jimmy Walker 400-1

Stewart Cink 400-1

Bernhard Langer 500-1

Robert Streb 500-1

Jim Herman 500-1

Ty Strafaci 750-1

Fred Couples 750-1

Joe Long 1000-1

Charles Osborne 1000-1

Mike Weir 1000-1

Vijay Singh 1000-1

Jose Maria Olazabal 1500-1

Sandy Lyle 2500-1

Larry Mize 2500-1

Ian Woosnam 4000-1