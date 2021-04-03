Justin Thomas began the year on a sour note, as personal issues on and off the course derailed him for a few weeks. But the long-hitting Thomas quickly rebounded to shoot 12-under par over the weekend en route to capturing the Players Championship. Now ranked second in the world, Thomas will begin his pursuit of a 2021 Masters title, looking to add a green jacket to his major-championship collection that already includes a win in the 2017 PGA Championship.

At 11-1 in the latest 2021 Masters odds from William Hill Sportsbook, Thomas will be one of the players to watch in the 2021 Masters field. However, he is looking up at world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, who is 8-1 to win his second straight Masters. Plus, U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau is also high at 9-1 on the Masters 2021 odds board.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been on fire since the return of the PGA Tour in June. In fact, it's up over $10,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

Last month at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, McClure nailed Daniel Berger's win at +1400 in his best bets. McClure was also all over Viktor Hovland's (+2500) victory in the Mayakoba Golf Classic in December. That was one of many huge calls he's made in the past few months.

After nailing Sergio Garcia (+5500) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Sanderson Farms Championship, McClure finished up over $6,200 yet again on his best bets in that tournament. The model had him in the top five from the start and McClure's best bets included Garcia winning outright. He also finished profitable at the U.S. Open, nailing two of his best bets, including a +1100 top-five bet on Matthew Wolff.

In all, the advanced computer model has also nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, including Patrick Reed's Masters win in 2018. Anyone who has followed its golf picks has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2021 Masters field is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Masters 2021: Jordan Spieth, an 11-time PGA Tour winner and 2015 Masters champion, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 25.

Spieth struggled mightily at Augusta National last November, finishing one-over and outside the top 45. While the 27-year-old has seen a resurgence in recent weeks, Spieth has not won a PGA Tour event since 2017.

Spieth is often heralded for his putting, but he enters the 2021 Masters Tournament ranked 136th in total putting (264.9) and 65th in strokes gained putting (.300). He's also struggled to find greens in regulation this season, ranking 165th (64.17). SportsLine's model believes Spieth's inability to find greens in regulation will cause the former Masters champion to struggle at Augusta National.

Another one of the model's 2021 Masters predictions: Jon Rahm, who has never finished better than third in any major, makes a strong run at the title. With a victory next week at Augusta National, Rahm would join Seve Ballesteros, Jose María Olazabal and Sergio Garcia as Masters champions from Spain.

Rahm is coming off a 2020 that saw him win twice, claiming the Memorial Tournament and BMW Championship en route to winning almost $6 million and finishing fourth in the FedEx Cup standings. Rahm has yet to find the winner's circle during the 2020-21 PGA Tour season, but he was second at the Zozo Championship and fifth at the Genesis Invitational and WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Rahm clearly knows how to handle Augusta National, as he has finished in the top 10 in three of his four trips down Magnolia Lane. That includes starting last year's Masters with a 69 and a 66 en route to finishing seventh. With a track record of success at Augusta National and all the tools to win, Rahm is in prime position to succeed as part of your 2021 Masters bets, according to the model.

How to make 2021 Masters picks

The model is also targeting five golfers with odds of 20-1 or higher to make a strong run at the title.

So who will win the 2021 Masters Tournament? And which long shots stun the golfing world?

2021 Masters odds

Dustin Johnson 8-1

Bryson DeChambeau 9-1

Jon Rahm 11-1

Justin Thomas 11-1

Rory McIlroy 14-1

Jordan Spieth 14-1

Xander Schauffele 20-1

Brooks Koepka 20-1

Patrick Cantlay 22-1

Patrick Reed 25-1

Collin Morikawa 25-1

Tony Finau 28-1

Lee Westwood 28-1

Tyrrell Hatton 30-1

Viktor Hovland 30-1

Daniel Berger 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama 35-1

Scottie Scheffler 35-1

Webb Simpson 40-1

Paul Casey 40-1

Cameron Smith 40-1

Sung-Jae Im 40-1

Jason Day 45-1

Bubba Watson 45-1

Tommy Fleetwood 50-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 50-1

Joaquin Niemann 50-1

Sergio Garcia 50-1

Adam Scott 60-1

Justin Rose 66-1

Harris English 66-1

Matthew Wolff 66-1

Will Zalatoris 66-1

Louis Oosthuizen 66-1

Francesco Molinari 80-1

Billy Horschel 80-1

Max Homa 80-1

Jason Kokrak 80-1

Shane Lowry 80-1

Abraham Ancer 80-1

Phil Mickelson 90-1

Victor Perez 90-1

Marc Leishman 100-1

Russell Henley 100-1

Rickie Fowler 100-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 100-1

Corey Conners 100-1

Ian Poulter 100-1

Si-Woo Kim 100-1

Matt Kuchar 100-1

Gary Woodland 100-1

Brian Harman 100-1

Matt Jones 125-1

Cameron Champ 125-1

Dylan Frittelli 125-1

Sebastian Munoz 125-1

Kevin Kisner 125-1

Danny Willett 125-1

Carlos Ortiz 125-1

Robert Macintyre 125-1

Zach Johnson 150-1

Erik van Rooyen 150-1

Matt Wallace 150-1

Henrik Stenson 150-1

Ryan Palmer 150-1

Kevin Na 150-1

Bernd Wiesberger 200-1

Brendon Todd 200-1

Brandt Snedeker 200-1

Lanto Griffin 200-1

Charl Schwartzel 250-1

Hudson Swafford 250-1

Mackenzie Hughes 250-1

Jimmy Walker 250-1

C.T. Pan 250-1

Martin Laird 250-1

Michael Thompson 250-1

Brian Gay 300-1

Jim Herman 400-1

Stewart Cink 400-1

Bernhard Langer 500-1

Joe Long 750-1

Charles Osborne 750-1

Ty Strafaci 750-1

Vijay Singh 750-1

Fred Couples 750-1

Mike Weir 1000-1

Jose Maria Olazabal 1500-1

Sandy Lyle 2000-1

Larry Mize 2000-1