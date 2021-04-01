After running away from the competition to claim his second career major championship, Dustin Johnson will look to defend his title when the 2021 Masters gets underway on Thursday, April 8 at Augusta National Golf Club. The 2021 Masters will be the 85th playing of this illustrious tournament, and this year's edition will feature a star-studded field. The 2021 Masters field will feature over 80 of the world's top players competing for a coveted green jacket.

Johnson will attempt to shake off the rust after finishing 28th or worse in each of his last three starts on the PGA Tour. According to the latest 2021 Masters odds from William Hill Sportsbook, Johnson is the 8-1 favorite to repeat. Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau, the No. 5 player in the world, is close behind at 9-1 on the PGA odds board.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been on fire since the return of the PGA Tour in June. In fact, it's up over $10,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

Last month at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, McClure nailed Daniel Berger's win at +1400 in his best bets. McClure was also all over Viktor Hovland's (+2500) victory in the Mayakoba Golf Classic in December. That was one of many huge calls he's made in the past few months.

After nailing Sergio Garcia (+5500) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Sanderson Farms Championship, McClure finished up over $6,200 yet again on his best bets in that tournament. The model had him in the top five from the start and McClure's best bets included Garcia winning outright. He also finished profitable at the U.S. Open, nailing two of his best bets, including a +1100 top-five bet on Matthew Wolff.

In all, the advanced computer model has also nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, including Patrick Reed's Masters win in 2018. Anyone who has followed its golf picks has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2021 Masters field is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

The model's top 2021 Masters predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Masters 2021: Jordan Spieth, an 11-time PGA Tour winner and 2015 Masters champion, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 25.

The 27-year-old has seen a major resurgence in recent weeks, finishing in the top 15 in four of his last five starts. He's finished in the top five in three of those events, which includes a fourth-place showing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

However, Spieth has not won on the PGA Tour since 2017 and finished 46th at the Masters in November. He's also struggled mightily to find the fairway off the tee this season, ranking outside the top 200 on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy percentage (50). If he's unable to find the fairway off the tee at Augusta National, he'll be in major trouble given the thickness of the first cut coupled with the lightning-fast greens. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Masters 2021 field.

Another one of the model's 2021 Masters predictions: Justin Thomas, whose lone major win was four years ago, makes a strong run at the green jacket.

Currently the second-ranked player in the world, Thomas has made the cut all five times he has traveled down Magnolia Lane, finishing 39th in 2016, 22nd in 2017, 17th in 2018, 12th in 2019, and fourth last fall. Thomas has put together seven straight rounds under par dating back to his first-round 73 in 2019.

Thomas has been stellar throughout the 2020-21 PGA Tour season, only missing the cut once in 10 starts and finishing in the top 20 in all nine of the rest. With his Players triumph under his belt, Thomas is expected to contend in April and is strong play for your 2021 Masters bets, according to the model.

How to make 2021 Masters picks

The model is also targeting five golfers with odds of 20-1 or higher to make a strong run at the title.

So who will win the 2021 Masters Tournament? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below.

2021 Masters odds

Dustin Johnson 8-1

Bryson DeChambeau 9-1

Jon Rahm 11-1

Justin Thomas 11-1

Rory McIlroy 14-1

Jordan Spieth 14-1

Xander Schauffele 20-1

Brooks Koepka 20-1

Patrick Cantlay 22-1

Patrick Reed 25-1

Collin Morikawa 25-1

Tony Finau 28-1

Lee Westwood 28-1

Tyrrell Hatton 30-1

Viktor Hovland 30-1

Daniel Berger 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama 35-1

Scottie Scheffler 35-1

Webb Simpson 40-1

Paul Casey 40-1

Cameron Smith 40-1

Sung-Jae Im 40-1

Jason Day 45-1

Bubba Watson 45-1

Tommy Fleetwood 50-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 50-1

Joaquin Niemann 50-1

Sergio Garcia 50-1

Adam Scott 60-1

Justin Rose 66-1

Harris English 66-1

Matthew Wolff 66-1

Will Zalatoris 66-1

Louis Oosthuizen 66-1

Francesco Molinari 80-1

Billy Horschel 80-1

Max Homa 80-1

Jason Kokrak 80-1

Shane Lowry 80-1

Abraham Ancer 80-1

Phil Mickelson 90-1

Victor Perez 90-1

Marc Leishman 100-1

Russell Henley 100-1

Rickie Fowler 100-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 100-1

Corey Conners 100-1

Ian Poulter 100-1

Si-Woo Kim 100-1

Matt Kuchar 100-1

Gary Woodland 100-1

Brian Harman 100-1

Matt Jones 125-1

Cameron Champ 125-1

Dylan Frittelli 125-1

Sebastian Munoz 125-1

Kevin Kisner 125-1

Danny Willett 125-1

Carlos Ortiz 125-1

Robert Macintyre 125-1

Zach Johnson 150-1

Erik van Rooyen 150-1

Matt Wallace 150-1

Henrik Stenson 150-1

Ryan Palmer 150-1

Kevin Na 150-1

Bernd Wiesberger 200-1

Brendon Todd 200-1

Brandt Snedeker 200-1

Lanto Griffin 200-1

Charl Schwartzel 250-1

Hudson Swafford 250-1

Mackenzie Hughes 250-1

Jimmy Walker 250-1

C.T. Pan 250-1

Martin Laird 250-1

Michael Thompson 250-1

Brian Gay 300-1

Jim Herman 400-1

Stewart Cink 400-1

Bernhard Langer 500-1

Joe Long 750-1

Charles Osborne 750-1

Ty Strafaci 750-1

Vijay Singh 750-1

Fred Couples 750-1

Mike Weir 1000-1

Jose Maria Olazabal 1500-1

Sandy Lyle 2000-1

Larry Mize 2000-1