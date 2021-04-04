Amen Corner is one of the most treasured stretches in all of golf, as many Masters tournaments have been won or lost on its three holes. Comprising the 11th, 12th and 13th holes of Augusta National, it's likely that the 2021 Masters will be determined by who can navigate this part of the course the best, unlike Jordan Spieth in 2016. With a five-stroke lead in the final round, Spieth shot four-over on Amen Corner, including a disastrous quadruple-bogey on 12. No part of Augusta National Golf Club will have more eyes on it when the 2021 Masters field tees off Thursday, April 8.

With 2021 Masters odds of 14-1, Spieth is one of the favorites at William Hill Sportsbook, but defending champion Dustin Johnson (8-1) has the best odds, followed by reigning U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau (9-1). Before locking in your 2021 Masters picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the 2021 Masters predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been on fire since the return of the PGA Tour in June. In fact, it's up over $10,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

Last month at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, McClure nailed Daniel Berger's win at +1400 in his best bets. McClure was also all over Viktor Hovland's (+2500) victory in the Mayakoba Golf Classic in December. That was one of many huge calls he's made in the past few months.

After nailing Sergio Garcia (+5500) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Sanderson Farms Championship, McClure finished up over $6,200 yet again on his best bets in that tournament. The model had him in the top five from the start and McClure's best bets included Garcia winning outright. He also finished profitable at the U.S. Open, nailing two of his best bets, including a +1100 top-five bet on Matthew Wolff.

In all, the advanced computer model has also nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, including Patrick Reed's Masters win in 2018. Anyone who has followed its golf picks has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2021 Masters field is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

The model's top 2021 Masters predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Masters 2021: Jordan Spieth, an 11-time PGA Tour winner and 2015 Masters champion, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 25.

Spieth struggled mightily at Augusta National last November, finishing one-over and outside the top 45. While the 27-year-old has seen a resurgence in recent weeks, Spieth has not won a PGA Tour event since 2017.

Spieth is often heralded for his putting, but he enters the 2021 Masters Tournament ranked 136th in total putting (264.9) and 65th in strokes gained putting (.300). He's also struggled to find greens in regulation this season, ranking 165th (64.17). SportsLine's model believes Spieth's inability to find greens in regulation will cause the former Masters champion to struggle at Augusta National.

Another one of the model's 2021 Masters predictions: Rory McIlroy, who is still searching for his first green jacket, makes a strong run at completing the career grand slam.

As recently as 2019, McIlroy was the PGA Tour Player of the Year and FedEx Cup champion. The four-time major winner has always been in contention for a Masters victory, but hasn't been able to get over the hump.

McIlroy has six top-10 finishes in his last seven Masters appearances, and only a poor start last year kept him from the top of the leaderboard. After an opening-round 75, McIlroy shot 14-under the rest of the tournament to finish tied for fifth. His 14-under from Friday to Sunday was the best of the field, even beating winner Dustin Johnson, who shot 13-under. He's a strong play for your 2021 Masters bets, according to the model.

How to make 2021 Masters picks

The model is also targeting five golfers with odds of 20-1 or higher to make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big. You can only see them here.

So who will win the 2021 Masters Tournament? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2021 Masters leaderboard, all from the model that nailed Patrick Reed's Masters upset and is up over $10,000 since the restart

2021 Masters odds

Dustin Johnson 8-1

Bryson DeChambeau 9-1

Jon Rahm 11-1

Justin Thomas 11-1

Rory McIlroy 14-1

Jordan Spieth 14-1

Xander Schauffele 20-1

Brooks Koepka 20-1

Patrick Cantlay 22-1

Patrick Reed 25-1

Collin Morikawa 25-1

Tony Finau 28-1

Lee Westwood 28-1

Tyrrell Hatton 30-1

Viktor Hovland 30-1

Daniel Berger 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama 35-1

Scottie Scheffler 35-1

Webb Simpson 40-1

Paul Casey 40-1

Cameron Smith 40-1

Sung-Jae Im 40-1

Jason Day 45-1

Bubba Watson 45-1

Tommy Fleetwood 50-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 50-1

Joaquin Niemann 50-1

Sergio Garcia 50-1

Adam Scott 60-1

Justin Rose 66-1

Harris English 66-1

Matthew Wolff 66-1

Will Zalatoris 66-1

Louis Oosthuizen 66-1

Francesco Molinari 80-1

Billy Horschel 80-1

Max Homa 80-1

Jason Kokrak 80-1

Shane Lowry 80-1

Abraham Ancer 80-1

Phil Mickelson 90-1

Victor Perez 90-1

Marc Leishman 100-1

Russell Henley 100-1

Rickie Fowler 100-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 100-1

Corey Conners 100-1

Ian Poulter 100-1

Si-Woo Kim 100-1

Matt Kuchar 100-1

Gary Woodland 100-1

Brian Harman 100-1

Matt Jones 125-1

Cameron Champ 125-1

Dylan Frittelli 125-1

Sebastian Munoz 125-1

Kevin Kisner 125-1

Danny Willett 125-1

Carlos Ortiz 125-1

Robert Macintyre 125-1

Zach Johnson 150-1

Erik van Rooyen 150-1

Matt Wallace 150-1

Henrik Stenson 150-1

Ryan Palmer 150-1

Kevin Na 150-1

Bernd Wiesberger 200-1

Brendon Todd 200-1

Brandt Snedeker 200-1

Lanto Griffin 200-1

Charl Schwartzel 250-1

Hudson Swafford 250-1

Mackenzie Hughes 250-1

Jimmy Walker 250-1

C.T. Pan 250-1

Martin Laird 250-1

Michael Thompson 250-1

Brian Gay 300-1

Jim Herman 400-1

Stewart Cink 400-1

Bernhard Langer 500-1

Joe Long 750-1

Charles Osborne 750-1

Ty Strafaci 750-1

Vijay Singh 750-1

Fred Couples 750-1

Mike Weir 1000-1

Jose Maria Olazabal 1500-1

Sandy Lyle 2000-1

Larry Mize 2000-1