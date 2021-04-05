Dustin Johnson is the No. 1 player in the world, and the 2020 Masters champion will try to become the first player to win back-to-back green jackets since Tiger Woods in 2001 and 2002. The 2021 Masters will provide a unique advantage for Johnson because he'll return to Augusta National less than five months after his victory in last year's tournament. Can Johnson put on another show after shooting a record 20-under par last November, and should he be among your top 2021 Masters picks?

The latest 2021 Masters odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Johnson as the 9-1 favorite, but other stars with major championship wins on their resume are right on his heels. Bryson DeChambeau (11-1), Justin Thomas (10-1), Jordan Spieth (10-1) and Rory McIlroy (14-1) are all past major winners and could be serious 2021 Masters contenders. Before locking in your 2021 Masters picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the 2021 Masters predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been on fire since the return of the PGA Tour in June. In fact, it's up over $10,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

Last month at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, McClure nailed Daniel Berger's win at +1400 in his best bets. McClure was also all over Viktor Hovland's (+2500) victory in the Mayakoba Golf Classic in December. That was one of many huge calls he's made in the past few months.

After nailing Sergio Garcia (+5500) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Sanderson Farms Championship, McClure finished up over $6,200 yet again on his best bets in that tournament. The model had him in the top five from the start and McClure's best bets included Garcia winning outright. He also finished profitable at the U.S. Open, nailing two of his best bets, including a +1100 top-five bet on Matthew Wolff.

In all, the advanced computer model has also nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, including Patrick Reed's Masters win in 2018. Anyone who has followed its golf picks has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2021 Masters field is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

The model's top 2021 Masters predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Masters 2021: Jordan Spieth, an 11-time PGA Tour winner and 2015 Masters champion, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 10.

Despite winning the Valero Texas Open over the weekend, it was still Spieth's first tournament win in four years. He does have five top-10 finishes in his last seven starts, but was also cut in four of his first seven tournaments this season. Spieth failed to reach the weekend in the Safeway Open, U.S. Open, Houston Open, and Farmers Insurance Open.

Spieth is outside of the top 200 on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy percentage at 50.16 and just 178th in greens in regulation percentage at 63.64. The model is passing on recommending him for your 2021 Masters bets at a steep price of 10-1.

Another one of the model's 2021 Masters predictions: Rory McIlroy, who is still searching for his first green jacket, makes a strong run at completing his career grand slam.

McIlroy has already come perilously close to winning at Augusta National since his last major victory at the 2014 PGA Championship, finishing in the top 10 in five of his last six starts and never finishing worse than 21st. The 31-year-old has made it clear that the Masters is the event he wants to win most with wins in the three other major championships already under his belt.

McIlroy has slipped to No. 12 in the world after holding the No. 1 spot for several months, but he's still a stellar driver who knows his way around Augusta National Golf Club. McIlroy currently ranks third on tour in strokes gained off the tee and has shot under par in 30 of the 46 rounds he's played at the Masters.

How to make 2021 Masters picks

The model is also targeting five golfers with odds longer than 20-1 to make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big. You can only see them here.

So who will win the 2021 Masters Tournament? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2021 Masters leaderboard, all from the model that nailed Patrick Reed's Masters upset and is up over $10,000 since the restart

2021 Masters odds

Dustin Johnson 9-1

Jordan Spieth 10-1

Justin Thomas 10-1

Bryson DeChambeau 11-1

Jon Rahm 12-1

Rory McIlroy 14-1

Xander Schauffele 22-1

Patrick Cantlay 22-1

Brooks Koepka 25-1

Patrick Reed 28-1

Collin Morikawa 30-1

Lee Westwood 30-1

Tony Finau 33-1

Daniel Berger 33-1

Viktor Hovland 33-1

Webb Simpson 35-1

Hideki Matsuyama 35-1

Cameron Smith 35-1

Sung-Jae Im 35-1

Scottie Scheffler 35-1

Tyrrell Hatton 35-1

Paul Casey 40-1

Tommy Fleetwood 45-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 45-1

Jason Day 45-1

Sergio Garcia 45-1

Joaquin Niemann 50-1

Bubba Watson 50-1

Adam Scott 66-1

Will Zalatoris 66-1

Louis Oosthuizen 66-1

Justin Rose 70-1

Abraham Ancer 70-1

Harris English 80-1

Corey Conners 80-1

Billy Horschel 80-1

Max Homa 80-1

Jason Kokrak 80-1

Matt Kuchar 80-1

Matt Wallace 80-1

Francesco Molinari 90-1

Matthew Wolff 90-1

Victor Perez 90-1

Shane Lowry 90-1

Brian Harman 90-1

Marc Leishman 100-1

Phil Mickelson 100-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 100-1

Si-Woo Kim 100-1

Ryan Palmer 100-1

Matt Jones 125-1

Cameron Champ 125-1

Dylan Frittelli 125-1

Ian Poulter 125-1

Kevin Kisner 125-1

Danny Willett 125-1

Carlos Ortiz 125-1

Robert Macintyre 125-1

Gary Woodland 125-1

Zach Johnson 150-1

Sebastian Munoz 150-1

Kevin Na 150-1

Bernd Wiesberger 200-1

Brendon Todd 200-1

Lanto Griffin 200-1

Mackenzie Hughes 200-1

Charl Schwartzel 250-1

C.T. Pan 250-1

Martin Laird 250-1

Michael Thompson 250-1

Henrik Stenson 250-1

Brian Gay 300-1

Hudson Swafford 400-1

Jimmy Walker 400-1

Stewart Cink 400-1

Bernhard Langer 500-1

Robert Streb 500-1

Jim Herman 500-1

Ty Strafaci 750-1

Fred Couples 750-1

Joe Long 1000-1

Charles Osborne 1000-1

Mike Weir 1000-1

Vijay Singh 1000-1

Jose Maria Olazabal 1500-1

Sandy Lyle 2500-1

Larry Mize 2500-1

Ian Woosnam 4000-1