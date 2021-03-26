It wasn't too long ago that Brooks Koepka came up just short of winning his first green jacket after finishing second at the 2019 Masters, trailing only Tiger Woods. After taking seventh in last year's tournament, Koepka was looking like a heavy favorite entering the 2021 Masters, which tees off Thursday, April 8 from Augusta National. However, the four-time major winner's status is in doubt after undergoing knee surgery just 23 days before the Masters 2021 begins. Koepka has said he will listen to his body, but his absence would have an effect on the 2021 Masters odds.

Ahead of the incident, Koepka was 11-1 in the Masters odds 2021 and one of the betting favorites at William Hill Sportsbook. The only golfers with better odds were defending champion Dustin Johnson (6-1), World No. 3 Jon Rahm (10-1) and another four-time major winner searching for his first green jacket, Rory McIlroy (10-1). Before locking in any 2021 Masters picks, be sure to see the 2021 Masters predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been on fire since the return of the PGA Tour in June. In fact, it's up over $10,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

Last month at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, McClure nailed Daniel Berger's win at +1400 in his best bets. McClure was also all over Viktor Hovland's (+2500) victory in the Mayakoba Golf Classic in December. That was one of many huge calls he's made in the past few months.

After nailing Sergio Garcia (+5500) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Sanderson Farms Championship, McClure finished up over $6,200 yet again on his best bets in that tournament. The model had him in the top five from the start and McClure's best bets included Garcia winning outright. He also finished profitable at the U.S. Open, nailing two of his best bets, including a +1100 top-five bet on Matthew Wolff.

This same model has also nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, including Patrick Reed's win at Augusta in 2018. Anyone who has followed its golf picks has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2021 Masters field is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

The model's top 2021 Masters predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Masters 2021: Bryson DeChambeau, the defending U.S. Open champion and one of the top favorites, barely cracks the top 10. DeChambeau has been one of the hottest players on tour this season, finishing on top of the leaderboard at the U.S. Open and Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The eight-time PGA Tour champion continues to crush the ball off the tee, averaging over 320 yards per drive this season, which ranks first on tour. DeChambeau's length off the tee also has him ranked in the top 10 in birdie average, scoring average and strokes gained tee-to-green.

However, DeChambeau is hitting fewer than 60 percent of fairways off the tee, which can cause plenty of trouble at Augusta National. That was evident in DeChambeau's last start at the Masters, when he finished 34th. DeChambeau, who's never finished better than 29th at Augusta National, is not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Masters 2021 field.

Another surprise: Patrick Reed, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

A two-time NCAA All-American at nearby Augusta State University, Reed won the 2018 Masters, so he's very familiar with the location and course. He finished tied for 10th at last year's event and was steady throughout, ranking in the top 10 of the leaderboard at the end of all four rounds.

With the sloping greens at Augusta National being among the fastest of any course, Reed's exquisite putting will come in handy at the 2021 Masters Tournament. He ranks first on the PGA Tour in strokes gained putting, which was the key to his victory three years ago. With a Tour victory already under his belt this season, Patrick Reed has what it takes to add to his green jacket collection at the 2021 Masters.

How to make 2021 Masters picks

The model is targeting three other golfers with odds of 25-1 or higher to make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big. You can only see them here.

So who will win the 2021 Masters Tournament? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2021 Masters leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed six golf majors and is up over $10,000 since the restart.

2021 Masters odds

Dustin Johnson 6-1

Jon Rahm 10-1

Rory McIlroy 10-1

Brooks Koepka 11-1

Bryson DeChambeau 11-1

Justin Thomas 11-1

Xander Schauffele 16-1

Patrick Reed 25-1

Jordan Spieth 25-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Tyrrell Hatton 28-1

Collin Morikawa 30-1

Webb Simpson 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama 33-1

Tony Finau 33-1

Harris English 40-1

Paul Casey 40-1

Matthew Wolff 40-1

Jason Day 40-1

Sungjae Im 40-1

Bubba Watson 40-1

Daniel Berger 40-1

Viktor Hovland 40-1

Tommy Fleetwood 45-1

Justin Rose 50-1

Cameron Smith 50-1

Joaquin Niemann 50-1

Adam Scott 50-1

Scottie Scheffler 50-1

Louis Oosthuizen 60-1

Cameron Champ 66-1

Rickie Fowler 66-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 66-1

Shane Lowry 66-1

Sergio Garcia 66-1

Abraham Ancer 66-1

Will Zalatoris 66-1

Marc Leishman 80-1

Russell Henley 80-1

Francesco Molinari 80-1

Phil Mickelson 80-1

Jason Kokrak 80-1

Carlos Ortiz 80-1

Robert Macintyre 80-1

Si-Woo Kim 100-1

Lee Westwood 100-1

Gary Woodland 100-1

Dylan Frittelli 125-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 125-1

Corey Conners 125-1

Ian Poulter 125-1

Billy Horschel 125-1

Sebastian Munoz 125-1

Kevin Kisner 125-1

Matt Kuchar 125-1

Matt Wallace 125-1

Henrik Stenson 125-1

Danny Willett 125-1

Kevin Na 125-1

Zach Johnson 150-1

Erik van Rooyen 150-1

Ryan Palmer 150-1

Bernd Wiesberger 200-1

Hudson Swafford 200-1

Brendon Todd 200-1

Brandt Snedeker 200-1

Lanto Griffin 200-1

Mackenzie Hughes 200-1

C.T. Pan 200-1

Victor Perez 200-1