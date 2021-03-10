Collin Morikawa is coming off his fourth career PGA Tour victory at the WGC-Workday Championship, which featured one of the strongest fields of 2021. The 24-year-old exploded onto the scene when he finished on top of the leaderboard at the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park and will try to claim his second major when the 2021 Masters gets underway from Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 8. Morikawa is listed as a 25-1 long shot in the latest 2021 Masters odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

Dustin Johnson, the No. 1-ranked player in the world, enters the Masters 2021 as the defending champion and 6-1 favorite to repeat according to the latest PGA odds. Johnson is the only golfer drawing single-digit Masters odds 2021, but Jon Rahm (10-1), Rory McIlroy (10-1), Brooks Koepka (11-1), Justin Thomas (11-1) and Bryson DeChambeau (11-1) are also among the top 2021 Masters contenders. Before locking in any 2021 Masters picks, be sure to see the 2021 Masters predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been on fire since the return of the PGA Tour in June. In fact, it's up over $10,700 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

In the final standard PGA event of 2020, McClure nailed Viktor Hovland's win at +2500 in his best bets. That was one of many huge calls he made last year. After nailing Sergio Garcia (+5500) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Sanderson Farms Championship, McClure finished up over $6,200 yet again on his best bets. The model had him in the top-five from the start and McClure's best bets included Garcia winning outright. Those who followed that advice saw a massive +5500 return.

He also finished profitable at the U.S. Open, nailing two of his best bets, including a +1100 top-five bet on Matthew Wolff. McClure hit a top-five bet (+1200) on Doc Redman at the Wyndham Championship, finishing up over $700 on his best bets. Those are just some of his recent big returns.

In all, the advanced computer model has also nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, including Patrick Reed's Masters win in 2018. Anyone who has followed its golf picks has seen massive returns.

The model's top 2021 Masters predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Masters 2021: Brooks Koepka, a four-time major champion and one of the top favorites, fails to crack the top 10. Koepka had a strong showing at the Masters last November, earning a seventh place finish at Augusta National. The 30-year-old also recorded his eighth career PGA Tour victory earlier this month at the Phoenix Open. However, Koepka missed the cut in three consecutive events before breaking through at TPC Scottsdale.

Koepka's inconsistent performances can be directly attributed to his inability to find the fairway off the tee. He currently ranks 184th in driving accuracy percentage (54.61), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the 2021 Masters leaderboard at Augusta National. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the 2021 Masters field.

Another surprise: Patrick Cantlay, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. It's hard to find many holes in Cantlay's game right now. He entered March hitting 70.06 percent of greens in regulation this season. His ability to find the green has allowed Cantlay to rack up 173 birdies in 36 rounds. He's averaging 4.81 birdies per round, which ranks sixth on tour.

Cantlay also ranks 10th in scoring average (69.842) and seventh in strokes gained: tee-to-green (1.440), which has helped him finish in the top 15 in six of his last eight starts on the PGA Tour. Those impressive stats, plus his long odds, make him a strong play for your 2021 Masters bets, according to the model.

2021 Masters odds

Dustin Johnson 6-1

Jon Rahm 10-1

Rory McIlroy 10-1

Brooks Koepka 11-1

Bryson DeChambeau 11-1

Justin Thomas 11-1

Xander Schauffele 16-1

Patrick Reed 25-1

Jordan Spieth 25-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Tyrrell Hatton 28-1

Collin Morikawa 30-1

Webb Simpson 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama 33-1

Tony Finau 33-1

Harris English 40-1

Paul Casey 40-1

Matthew Wolff 40-1

Jason Day 40-1

Sungjae Im 40-1

Bubba Watson 40-1

Daniel Berger 40-1

Viktor Hovland 40-1

Tommy Fleetwood 45-1

Justin Rose 50-1

Cameron Smith 50-1

Joaquin Niemann 50-1

Adam Scott 50-1

Scottie Scheffler 50-1

Louis Oosthuizen 60-1

Cameron Champ 66-1

Rickie Fowler 66-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 66-1

Shane Lowry 66-1

Sergio Garcia 66-1

Abraham Ancer 66-1

Will Zalatoris 66-1

Marc Leishman 80-1

Russell Henley 80-1

Francesco Molinari 80-1

Phil Mickelson 80-1

Jason Kokrak 80-1

Carlos Ortiz 80-1

Robert Macintyre 80-1

Si-Woo Kim 100-1

Lee Westwood 100-1

Gary Woodland 100-1

Dylan Frittelli 125-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 125-1

Corey Conners 125-1

Ian Poulter 125-1

Billy Horschel 125-1

Sebastian Munoz 125-1

Kevin Kisner 125-1

Matt Kuchar 125-1

Matt Wallace 125-1

Henrik Stenson 125-1

Danny Willett 125-1

Kevin Na 125-1

Zach Johnson 150-1

Erik van Rooyen 150-1

Ryan Palmer 150-1

Bernd Wiesberger 200-1

Hudson Swafford 200-1

Brendon Todd 200-1

Brandt Snedeker 200-1

Lanto Griffin 200-1

Mackenzie Hughes 200-1

C.T. Pan 200-1

Victor Perez 200-1