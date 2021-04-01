Since 1948, the final round of the Masters has been scheduled for the second Sunday of April, with some exceptions like last year's postponed event. The 2021 Masters will tee off Thursday, April 8, but that may present a problem for Jon Rahm. The World No. 3 and his wife, Kelley, are expecting their first child between April 10 and 12. Rahm has vowed to be present for the birth, even if it means leaving mid-tournament. He's even advised bettors to think twice about including him in their 2021 Masters picks due to his uncertainty at Augusta National.

As it stands, Rahm is part of the 2021 Masters field and a heavy favorite to claim his first green jacket and his first major championship. The Spaniard's 2021 Masters odds come in at 11-1 at William Hill Sportsbook, on par with Justin Thomas and trailing only defending champion Dustin Johnson (8-1). Before locking in any 2021 Masters picks, be sure to see the 2021 Masters predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been on fire since the return of the PGA Tour in June. In fact, it's up over $10,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

Last month at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, McClure nailed Daniel Berger's win at +1400 in his best bets. McClure was also all over Viktor Hovland's (+2500) victory in the Mayakoba Golf Classic in December. That was one of many huge calls he's made in the past few months.

After nailing Sergio Garcia (+5500) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Sanderson Farms Championship, McClure finished up over $6,200 yet again on his best bets in that tournament. The model had him in the top five from the start and McClure's best bets included Garcia winning outright. He also finished profitable at the U.S. Open, nailing two of his best bets, including a +1100 top-five bet on Matthew Wolff.

This same model has also nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, including Patrick Reed's win at Augusta in 2018. Anyone who has followed its golf picks has seen massive returns.

The model's top 2021 Masters predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Masters 2021: Bryson DeChambeau, the defending U.S. Open champion and one of the top favorites, barely cracks the top 10. DeChambeau has been one of the hottest players on tour this season, finishing on top of the leaderboard at the U.S. Open and Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The eight-time PGA Tour champion continues to crush the ball off the tee, averaging over 320 yards per drive this season, which ranks first on tour. DeChambeau's length off the tee also has him ranked in the top 10 in birdie average, scoring average and strokes gained tee-to-green.

However, DeChambeau is hitting fewer than 60 percent of fairways off the tee, which can cause plenty of trouble at Augusta National. That was evident in DeChambeau's last start at the Masters, when he finished 34th. DeChambeau, who's never finished better than 29th at Augusta National, is not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Masters 2021 field.

Another surprise: Collin Morikawa, a 30-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Morikawa is just weeks removed from winning the WGC-Workday Championship, which put him into elite company. With his win at the 2020 PGA Championship, Morikawa joined Tiger Woods as the only players to win a WGC and a major before the age of 25.

The low scores that we saw at last year's Masters in November won't be as easy to come by this year, but converting birdies is what Morikawa does better than nearly everyone on Tour. His birdie average of 4.69 ranks fourth and is nearly one full birdie more than the average of 3.73. He also sets himself up for these birdie opportunities by ranking fourth in greens in regulation percentage (72.53). Getting onto the green and converting is half the battle at Augusta, making Collin Morikawa one of the most desirable players for your 2021 Masters bets, according to the model.

2021 Masters odds

Dustin Johnson 8-1

Bryson DeChambeau 9-1

Jon Rahm 11-1

Justin Thomas 11-1

Rory McIlroy 14-1

Jordan Spieth 14-1

Xander Schauffele 20-1

Brooks Koepka 20-1

Patrick Cantlay 22-1

Patrick Reed 25-1

Collin Morikawa 25-1

Tony Finau 28-1

Lee Westwood 28-1

Tyrrell Hatton 30-1

Viktor Hovland 30-1

Daniel Berger 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama 35-1

Scottie Scheffler 35-1

Webb Simpson 40-1

Paul Casey 40-1

Cameron Smith 40-1

Sung-Jae Im 40-1

Jason Day 45-1

Bubba Watson 45-1

Tommy Fleetwood 50-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 50-1

Joaquin Niemann 50-1

Sergio Garcia 50-1

Adam Scott 60-1

Justin Rose 66-1

Harris English 66-1

Matthew Wolff 66-1

Will Zalatoris 66-1

Louis Oosthuizen 66-1

Francesco Molinari 80-1

Billy Horschel 80-1

Max Homa 80-1

Jason Kokrak 80-1

Shane Lowry 80-1

Abraham Ancer 80-1

Phil Mickelson 90-1

Victor Perez 90-1

Marc Leishman 100-1

Russell Henley 100-1

Rickie Fowler 100-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 100-1

Corey Conners 100-1

Ian Poulter 100-1

Si-Woo Kim 100-1

Matt Kuchar 100-1

Gary Woodland 100-1

Brian Harman 100-1

Matt Jones 125-1

Cameron Champ 125-1

Dylan Frittelli 125-1

Sebastian Munoz 125-1

Kevin Kisner 125-1

Danny Willett 125-1

Carlos Ortiz 125-1

Robert Macintyre 125-1

Zach Johnson 150-1

Erik van Rooyen 150-1

Matt Wallace 150-1

Henrik Stenson 150-1

Ryan Palmer 150-1

Kevin Na 150-1

Bernd Wiesberger 200-1

Brendon Todd 200-1

Brandt Snedeker 200-1

Lanto Griffin 200-1

Charl Schwartzel 250-1

Hudson Swafford 250-1

Mackenzie Hughes 250-1

Jimmy Walker 250-1

C.T. Pan 250-1

Martin Laird 250-1

Michael Thompson 250-1

Brian Gay 300-1

Jim Herman 400-1

Stewart Cink 400-1

Bernhard Langer 500-1

Joe Long 750-1

Charles Osborne 750-1

Ty Strafaci 750-1

Vijay Singh 750-1

Fred Couples 750-1

Mike Weir 1000-1

Jose Maria Olazabal 1500-1

Sandy Lyle 2000-1

Larry Mize 2000-1