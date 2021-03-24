Familiar names like Tigers Woods, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia and Bubba Watson have won the Masters in the past decade. The last 10 years also brought surprise Masters champions like Patrick Reed, Danny Willettt and Charl Schwartzel. As bettors prepare for the 2021 Masters, which starts on April 8, they are trying to figure out whether one of the PGA Tour's biggest stars like Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas or Jon Rahm will wear the green jacket this year, or if those 2021 Masters contenders will fall to a surprising long shot.

Johnson, the defending champion of this event, is the 6-1 favorite in the 2021 Masters odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while five others in the 2021 Masters field are getting odds lower than 11-1. You can make 2021 Masters bets on golfers listed as high as 2000-1, however, so there are plenty of tough calls to make as the Masters 2021 quickly approaches. Before locking in any 2021 Masters picks, be sure to see the 2021 Masters predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been on fire since the return of the PGA Tour in June. In fact, it's up over $10,700 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

In the final standard PGA event of 2020, McClure nailed Viktor Hovland's win at +2500 in his best bets. That was one of many huge calls he made last year. After nailing Sergio Garcia (+5500) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Sanderson Farms Championship, McClure finished up over $6,200 yet again on his best bets. The model had him in the top-five from the start and McClure's best bets included Garcia winning outright. Those who followed that advice saw a massive +5500 return.

He also finished profitable at the U.S. Open, nailing two of his best bets, including a +1100 top-five bet on Matthew Wolff. McClure hit a top-five bet (+1200) on Doc Redman at the Wyndham Championship, finishing up over $700 on his best bets. Those are just some of his recent big returns.

In all, the advanced computer model has also nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, including Patrick Reed's Masters win in 2018. Anyone who has followed its golf picks has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2021 Masters field is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

The model's top 2021 Masters predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Masters 2021: Bryson DeChabmeau, the defending U.S. Open champion and one of the top favorites, barely cracks the top 10. DeChambeau has been one of the hottest players on tour this season, finishing on top of the leaderboard at the U.S. Open and Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The eight-time PGA Tour champion continues to crush the ball off the tee, averaging over 320 yards per drive this season, which ranks first on tour. DeChambeau's length off the tee also has him ranked in the top 10 in birdie average, scoring average and strokes gained tee-to-green.

However, DeChambeau is hitting fewer than 60 percent of fairways off the tee, which can cause plenty of trouble at Augusta National. That was evident in DeChambeau's last start at the Masters, when he finished 34th. DeChambeau, who's never finished better than 29th at Augusta National, is not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Masters 2021 field.

Another surprise: Collin Morikawa, a 30-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Morikawa is coming off an impressive WGC victory in late February in which he won by three strokes for his fourth career PGA Tour win. He also finished tied for seventh in back-to-back January events, giving him three top-10 finishes in five tournaments this year.

Currently the No. 4 golfer in the world, Morikawa has been superb in approaching the green, ranking first on the PGA Tour with 1.238 shots gained. He also ranks seventh with a 72.5 greens in regulation percentage, so he's giving himself ample birdie opportunities and then taking advantage of them. After finishing 44th in his Masters debut last year, Morikawa is poised to make a huge leap, thus making him a strong play for 2021 Masters bets, according to the model.

How to make 2021 Masters picks

The model is targeting three other golfers with odds of 25-1 or higher to make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big. You can only see them here.

So who will win the 2021 Masters Tournament? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2021 Masters leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed six golf majors and is up over $10,700 since the restart.

2021 Masters odds

Dustin Johnson 6-1

Jon Rahm 10-1

Rory McIlroy 10-1

Brooks Koepka 11-1

Bryson DeChambeau 11-1

Justin Thomas 11-1

Xander Schauffele 16-1

Patrick Reed 25-1

Jordan Spieth 25-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Tyrrell Hatton 28-1

Collin Morikawa 30-1

Webb Simpson 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama 33-1

Tony Finau 33-1

Harris English 40-1

Paul Casey 40-1

Matthew Wolff 40-1

Jason Day 40-1

Sungjae Im 40-1

Bubba Watson 40-1

Daniel Berger 40-1

Viktor Hovland 40-1

Tommy Fleetwood 45-1

Justin Rose 50-1

Cameron Smith 50-1

Joaquin Niemann 50-1

Adam Scott 50-1

Scottie Scheffler 50-1

Louis Oosthuizen 60-1

Cameron Champ 66-1

Rickie Fowler 66-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 66-1

Shane Lowry 66-1

Sergio Garcia 66-1

Abraham Ancer 66-1

Will Zalatoris 66-1

Marc Leishman 80-1

Russell Henley 80-1

Francesco Molinari 80-1

Phil Mickelson 80-1

Jason Kokrak 80-1

Carlos Ortiz 80-1

Robert Macintyre 80-1

Si-Woo Kim 100-1

Lee Westwood 100-1

Gary Woodland 100-1

Dylan Frittelli 125-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 125-1

Corey Conners 125-1

Ian Poulter 125-1

Billy Horschel 125-1

Sebastian Munoz 125-1

Kevin Kisner 125-1

Matt Kuchar 125-1

Matt Wallace 125-1

Henrik Stenson 125-1

Danny Willett 125-1

Kevin Na 125-1

Zach Johnson 150-1

Erik van Rooyen 150-1

Ryan Palmer 150-1

Bernd Wiesberger 200-1

Hudson Swafford 200-1

Brendon Todd 200-1

Brandt Snedeker 200-1

Lanto Griffin 200-1

Mackenzie Hughes 200-1

C.T. Pan 200-1

Victor Perez 200-1