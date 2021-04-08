The 2021 Masters leaderboard might suggest that the tournament is well in hand for 18-hole leader Justin Rose, but that four-stroke lead is not enough to make him an overwhelming favorite to win, according to William Hill Sportsbook. Rose is indeed the new favorite, soaring up the odds board from his pre-tournament rating as a long shot (listed at 125-1 at some books) all the way to 7/2.

While he's ahead of Brian Harman and Hideki Matsuyama on the leaderboard -- both are four strokes back at 3 under -- Rose is followed on the odds board by Jordan Spieth, who was able to bounce back from a triple bogey on No. 9 to finish 1 under and T8 after 18 holes. This is where we remind you that 14 of the last 16 Masters winners have been inside the top 10 after Round 1, and the only two exceptions have both been Tiger Woods.

Spieth currently sits at 7-1 on the odds board, followed by Patrick Reed and Jon Rahm at 12-1. Reed is T4 along with Webb Simpson, who has 14-1 odds to win, while Rahm is outside the top 10 and seven strokes off the lead at T13 after shooting an even par 72. As far as the closest leaderboard challengers go Matsuyama checks in with 14-1 odds to win, the same as Simpson and Justin Thomas, while Harman is all the way down at 25-1, listed behind both Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele.

Check out the top of the odds board below after Thursday's first round at the 2021 Masters.