Hideki Matsuyama has surged into first place at 11 under heading into the final round of the 2021 Masters on Sunday as he seeks his first major title. Matsuyama, who has never finished better than fifth at Augusta National, fired a 65 on Saturday to build a surprising four-shot lead. Xander Schauffele, Marc Leishman, Will Zalatoris and Justin Rose all sit four shots off the lead at 7 under. Corey Conners is at 6 under, followed closely on the 2021 Masters leaderboard by 2015 champion Jordan Spieth, who is 5 under after shooting a 72 on Saturday.

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Masters 2021: Leishman, who is in the group tied for second after shooting a 70 on Saturday, ends up falling well outside of the top five. The 37-year-old Australian has only finished better than ninth place one time at the Masters, and that came back in 2013 when he finished T4. He also shot a 75 in the fourth round of the 2019 Masters, the last time it was played at its traditional time.

Leishman also hasn't played particularly well this year. He's missed the cut in two of his last three events. He also has just one top-10 finish, a T4 at the Sony Open in January, this calendar year. McClure's model indicates there are far better values among players near the top of the Masters 2021 leaderboard.

Another surprise: Corey Conners, a 22-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. Highlighted by a rare hole-in-one on No. 6 on Saturday, Conners fired a 68 on Saturday to enter Sunday alone in sixth place on the leaderboard. The 29-year old Canadian has gone progressively lower each round, shooting a 73 and 69 on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

He also came to Augusta playing well over the past few weeks, recording two finishes of seventh place or better in his last four tournaments. Even though he's five shots off the lead, he's just one behind the group in second. If Matsuyama struggles on Sunday, the model suggests Conner is in great position to make a run, making him a great value pick for 2021 Masters bets.

2021 Masters Sunday odds

Hideki Matsuyama 5/6

Xander Schauffele 5-1

Justin Rose 9-1

Will Zalatoris 10-1

Marc Leishman 11-1

Jordan Spieth 16-1

Corey Conners 22-1

Brian Harman 100-1

Tony Finau 100-1

Justin Thomas 250-1

Patrick Reed 300-1

Robert Macintyre 400-1

Si-Woo Kim 400-1

Shane Lowry 400-1

Cameron Smith 500-1

Bernd Wiesberger 500-1

Jon Rahm 500-1

Ryan Palmer 500-1

Stewart Cink 500-1

Kevin Na 500-1

Viktor Hovland 500-1

Henrik Stenson 750-1

Webb Simpson 1000-1

Joaquin Niemann 1000-1

Scottie Scheffler 1000-1