Justin Rose went low over the first 18 holes at the 2021 Masters and sits four shots clear of the field at 7 under before Friday's Round 2 gets underway. The Augusta National course has been firm and fast, creating problems for most star golfers in the field, but Rose was completely unaffected by shooting 6 under on the second nine to bounce back from an uneven start.

As for whether anyone will actually catch Rose, that remains to be seen. Brian Harman and Hideki Matsuyama both sit at 3 under, but less than 15% of the field is below even after 18 holes. That gives Rose a clear advantage as he looks to grow his lead and others try to avoid missing the cut at the first major tournament of 2021.

With one quarter of the championship in the books, attention now firmly turns to Friday's second round. There's plenty of intrigue in the middle of the pack, including from Jordan Spieth, who shot a triple bogey on Thursday but nevertheless remains in the top 10 entering his second 18 holes thanks to a steady hand on the second nine. Perhaps he will make a Day 2 run and go after back-to-back events following his Texas Open win last week.

Let's take a look at all 30 groups that will continue play on Friday at the 85th Masters. All times Eastern

2021 Masters tee times, Friday pairings

8 a.m. -- Vijay Singh, Martin Laird

8:12 a.m. -- Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Brian Gay

8:24 a.m. -- Carlos Ortiz, Mackenzie Hughes, Bernd Wiesberger

8:36 a.m. -- Mike Weir, C.T. Pan, Robert MacIntyre

8:48 a.m. -- Jose Maria Olazabal, Matt Wallace, Lanto Griffin

9 a.m. -- Victor Perez, Jason Kokrak, Marc Leishman

9:12 a.m. -- Fred Couples, Francesco Molinari, Charles Osborne

9:24 a.m. -- Zach Johnson, Kevin Na, Gary Woodland

9:36 a.m. -- Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar

9:48 a.m. -- Billy Horschel, Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Palmer

10:06 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler

10:18 a.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im, Matthew Fitzpatrick

10:30 a.m. -- Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa

10:42 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Thomas

10:54 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa

11:06 a.m. -- Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford

11:18 a.m. -- Sandy Lyle, Matt Jones, Dylan Frittelli

11:30 a.m. -- Ian Woosnam, Jim Herman, Stewart Cink

11:42 a.m. -- Sebastian Munoz, Henrik Stenson, Robert Streb

11:54 a.m. -- Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Joe Long

12:12 p.m. -- Brian Harman, Ian Poulter, Brendon Todd

12:24 p.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Si Woo Kim, Corey Conners

12:36 p.m. -- Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann, Kevin Kisner

12:48 p.m. -- Jason Day, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Champ

1:00 p.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English, Abraham Ancer

1:12 p.m. -- Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland

1:24 p.m. -- Sergio Garcia, Webb Simpson, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:36 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, Tyler Strafaci

1:48 p.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy

2 p.m. -- Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey