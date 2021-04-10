AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The first 36 holes of the 2021 Masters have been played, and the weekend awaits. The top 54 players in the field this year made the cut and will play the weekend, and 53 of them will be chasing Justin Rose, who leads at 7 under. Rose has led at the end of each of the first two rounds, but he has a bit of company at the top with Brian Harman (-6) and Will Zalatoris (-6) on his heels. Rose is paired with Zalatoris -- playing his first Masters -- and they will tee off last on Saturday afternoon.

Ahead of that final pairing are several other interesting ones though. Billy Horschel (+3) and Phil Mickelson (+3) will play together early. So will two former champions in Patrick Reed (+1) and Jose Maria Olazabal (+2). The best of the early pairings is probably Shane Lowry (E) and Tommy Fleetwood (E), who will go just after lunch.

Later in the afternoon, Bryson DeChambeau (-1) will play with Matt Jones (-1) and two absolute flushers in Collin Morikawa (-2) and Corey Conners (-2) will play together. The big boy groups go after that with Justin Thomas (-4) and Tony Finau (-4) highlighting the twosomes. Jordan Spieth (-5) and Bernd Wiesberger (-4) will play together ahead of the final two pairings.

Let's take a look at all 27 groups that will continue play on Saturday at the 85th Masters in what should be a wild Moving Day, and be sure to check out our comprehensive viewer's guide. All times Eastern

2021 Masters tee times, Saturday pairings

9:40 a.m. -- Ian Poulter, Paul Casey

9:50 a.m. -- Adam Scott, Sebastian Munoz

10 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Billy Horschel

10:10 a.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Francesco Molinari

10:20 a.m. -- Webb Simpson, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

10:30 a.m. -- Jim Herman, Joaquin Niemann

10:40 a.m. -- Matt Wallace, Louis Oosthuizen

10:50 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Jose Maria Olazabal

11 a.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Harris English

11:20 a.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Scottie Scheffler

11:30 a.m. -- Kevin Na, Gary Woodland

11:40 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Martin Laird

11:50 a.m. -- Abraham Ancer, Bubba Watson

12 p.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Brendon Todd

12:10 p.m. -- Matthew Fitzpatrick, Michael Thompson

12:20 p.m. -- Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood

12:30 p.m. -- Mackenzie Hughes, Robert MacIntyre

12:40 p.m. -- Stewart Cink, Viktor Hovland

1 p.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Jones

1:10 p.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners

1:20 p.m. -- Ryan Palmer, Cameron Smith

1:30 p.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele

1:40 p.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Cameron Champ

1:50 p.m. -- Tony Finau, Justin Thomas

2 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Bernd Wiesberger

2:10 p.m. -- Brian Harman, Marc Leishman

2:20 p.m. -- Justin Rose, Will Zalatoris