AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The first 36 holes of the 2021 Masters have been played, and the weekend awaits. The top 54 players in the field this year made the cut and will play the weekend, and 53 of them will be chasing Justin Rose, who leads at 7 under. Rose has led at the end of each of the first two rounds, but he has a bit of company at the top with Brian Harman (-6) and Will Zalatoris (-6) on his heels. Rose is paired with Zalatoris -- playing his first Masters -- and they will tee off last on Saturday afternoon.
Ahead of that final pairing are several other interesting ones though. Billy Horschel (+3) and Phil Mickelson (+3) will play together early. So will two former champions in Patrick Reed (+1) and Jose Maria Olazabal (+2). The best of the early pairings is probably Shane Lowry (E) and Tommy Fleetwood (E), who will go just after lunch.
Later in the afternoon, Bryson DeChambeau (-1) will play with Matt Jones (-1) and two absolute flushers in Collin Morikawa (-2) and Corey Conners (-2) will play together. The big boy groups go after that with Justin Thomas (-4) and Tony Finau (-4) highlighting the twosomes. Jordan Spieth (-5) and Bernd Wiesberger (-4) will play together ahead of the final two pairings.
Let's take a look at all 27 groups that will continue play on Saturday at the 85th Masters in what should be a wild Moving Day, and be sure to check out our comprehensive viewer's guide. All times Eastern
Watch Round 3 of the 2021 Masters on Saturday with Masters Live as we follow the best golfers in the world throughout Augusta National with Featured Groups, check in at the famed Amen Corner and see leaders round the turn on holes 15 & 16. Watch live on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App and Paramount+*.
2021 Masters tee times, Saturday pairings
9:40 a.m. -- Ian Poulter, Paul Casey
9:50 a.m. -- Adam Scott, Sebastian Munoz
10 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Billy Horschel
10:10 a.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Francesco Molinari
10:20 a.m. -- Webb Simpson, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
10:30 a.m. -- Jim Herman, Joaquin Niemann
10:40 a.m. -- Matt Wallace, Louis Oosthuizen
10:50 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Jose Maria Olazabal
11 a.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Harris English
11:20 a.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Scottie Scheffler
11:30 a.m. -- Kevin Na, Gary Woodland
11:40 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Martin Laird
11:50 a.m. -- Abraham Ancer, Bubba Watson
12 p.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Brendon Todd
12:10 p.m. -- Matthew Fitzpatrick, Michael Thompson
12:20 p.m. -- Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood
12:30 p.m. -- Mackenzie Hughes, Robert MacIntyre
12:40 p.m. -- Stewart Cink, Viktor Hovland
1 p.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Jones
1:10 p.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners
1:20 p.m. -- Ryan Palmer, Cameron Smith
1:30 p.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele
1:40 p.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Cameron Champ
1:50 p.m. -- Tony Finau, Justin Thomas
2 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Bernd Wiesberger
2:10 p.m. -- Brian Harman, Marc Leishman
2:20 p.m. -- Justin Rose, Will Zalatoris