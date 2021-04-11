Downtime can be a dangerous thing for an athlete during one of the most important competitions of their life as instead of getting much needed respite from the pressure of the game, they have the opportunity to get inside their own heads about the whole thing. Luckily, if you're golfer Tony Finau during the 2021 Masters, you can avoid such problems with a call from seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

The Tampa Bay quarterback apparently called Finau during a long rain delay that paused the third round of the competition at Augusta National. Finau found out when Jimmy Dunne, a member of the club, gave the golfer his phone during the delay.

"That was a pleasant surprise," Finau said, per ESPN. "He said, 'Great playing,' and he was following. He was surprised we stopped. He said in the NFL when it rains you don't stop. I let him know, 'Yeah, maybe we're not as tough as you guys,' but he said, 'No, that's not the case.' We had a good laugh about that."

Finau said he's met Brady once before back in 2017, when TB12 was still with the New England Patriots. As for the golf part of his day, Finau shot 1-over par 73 in the third round and is 8 shots behind leader Hideki Matsuyama going into Sunday.