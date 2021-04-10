The first two rounds of the 2021 Masters are officially in the books. It's an extremely crowded leaderboard as the third round is set to get underway from Augusta National on Saturday morning. Justin Rose, a two-time runner-up at Augusta, currently sits atop the 2021 Masters leaderboard at 7 under, while Will Zalatoris and Brian Harman sit just one shot off the lead.

Jordan Spieth and Marc Leishman are currently tied for fourth and two shots behind Rose. Despite sitting two shots off the lead, Spieth is being listed as the 4-1 favorite to finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2021 Masters. Justin Thomas, who's tied for sixth and stands three shots back, is next in line on the PGA odds board at 5-1. With so many experienced players atop the leaderboard, you'll want to check out the PGA Tour predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine before locking in your 2021 Masters picks.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been on fire since the return of the PGA Tour in June. In fact, it's up almost $10,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

Last month at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, McClure nailed Daniel Berger's win at +1400 in his best bets. McClure was also all over Viktor Hovland's (+2500) victory in the Mayakoba Golf Classic in December. That was one of many huge calls he's made in the past few months.

After nailing Sergio Garcia (+5500) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Sanderson Farms Championship, McClure finished up over $6,200 yet again on his best bets in that tournament. The model had him in the top five from the start and McClure's best bets included Garcia winning outright. He also finished profitable at the U.S. Open, nailing two of his best bets, including a +1100 top-five bet on Matthew Wolff.

This same model has also nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, including Patrick Reed's win at Augusta in 2018. Anyone who has followed its golf picks has seen massive returns.

Now that the cut has been made at the 2021 Masters, SportsLine simulated the final two rounds 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

The model's top 2021 Masters predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Masters 2021: Spieth, the 2015 Masters champion and the Las Vegas favorite, fails to win his second green jacket. The 27-year-old has seen a major resurgence in recent weeks, finishing inside the top-10 in five of his last seven starts. He's fresh off a victory at last week's Valero Texas Open, his first PGA Tour win since 2017.

However, the 12-time PGA Tour champion entered the 2021 Masters ranked 206th in driving accuracy percentage (50.16), and with the forecast calling for windy conditions over the weekend, that could spell trouble for Spieth. If he's unable to find the fairway off the tee in the final two rounds, he'll be in major trouble given the thickness of the rough coupled with the lightning fast greens.

Another surprise: Tony Finau, a 14-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. Finau has consistently shown he can play with the best players on tour and he enters the weekend in a tie for fourth. Finau shot a 6-under 66 on Friday, despite missing a short putt on 18, which resulted in a bogey.

Finau's impressive round on Friday came despite hitting just 10 of 18 greens in regulation, which means his putter was red hot. In fact, Finau averaged just 1.33 putts per green in the second round, and if that trend continues this weekend, Finau could easily be slipping on the green jacket on Sunday.

How to make 2021 Masters picks

The model is targeting five other golfers with odds longer than 14-1 who will make a surprising run, including an epic underdog getting over 40-1. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big. You can only see them here.

So who will win the 2021 Masters Tournament? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2021 Masters leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed six golf majors and is up nearly $10,000 since the restart.

2021 Masters weekend odds

Jordan Spieth 4-1

Justin Thomas 5-1

Justin Rose 11/2

Will Zalatoris 11-1

Xander Schauffele 14-1

Brian Harman 14-1

Tony Finau 14-1

Hideki Matsuyama 18-1

Marc Leishman 20-1

Si-Woo Kim 25-1

Bryson DeChambeau 25-1

Cameron Champ 33-1

Collin Morikawa 33-1

Cameron Smith 40-1

Jon Rahm 45-1

Bernd Wiesberger 50-1

Viktor Hovland 55-1

Corey Conners 70-1

Tommy Fleetwood 125-1

Ryan Palmer 125-1

Patrick Reed 150-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 150-1

Bubba Watson 200-1