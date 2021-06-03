The Memorial Tournament is one of the crown jewels on the PGA Tour slate, and the 2021 edition of the event has a field (and a new-look golf course!) to match. Xander Schauffele is one of the 11 top-15 players in the world in attendance this week, and he commented on the newly-redesigned Muirfield Village, which has undergone changes to all 18 greens and several other parts of the golf course as well.

"I played nine holes yesterday," said Schauffele on Tuesday. "Obviously, everyone's looking forward to the changes he made. I played the back nine and the changes were very obvious to me and I think they're for the better."

This will be a theme all week (as it should be), but Muirfield Village is not the only show in town. Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau and Viktor Hovland will all play in the premiere event between the PGA Championship and U.S. Open, and all of them have to like their chances given the quality of winner here over the years.

Host Jack Nicklaus loves to set up his place like he envisions it should be for a major championship, and that plays into the hands of guys like J.T., Morikawa, Spieth, McIlroy, DeChambeau and last year's champion, Rahm.

Though last year's Memorial was a bit of a fill-in for a major in the absence of majors at that point in time, this year's will be much more celebratory (and hopefully play just as hard!). Thousands are expected to attend at Muirfield Village this week (between 50% and 100% normal capacity), and just like they have for most of the last few decades, they should be in for a great show from some of the best ball-strikers in the world.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 7 a.m.

Featured groups: 7:15 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: Noon-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 -- Saturday



Round starts: 7:45 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday



Round starts: 7:45 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 2:30-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 2:30-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio