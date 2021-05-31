The par-72 Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio has produced some memorable finishes in recent years. In fact, the Memorial Tournament champion has been decided in a playoff in four the last seven years. That could certainly be the case again this year as the 2021 Memorial Tournament tees off on Thursday, June 3. The 2021 Memorial Tournament field includes past winners of this event who are fetching long odds this week, such as Matt Kuchar (100-1), Jason Dufner (300-1) and William McGirt (500-1).

The 2021 Memorial Tournament odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Jon Rahm, the defending champion, as the 10-1 favorite. Rahm is followed by Rory McIlroy (14-1), Jordan Spieth (14-1) and 2018 champion Bryson DeChambeau (14-1) on the PGA odds board. Before locking in your 2021 Memorial Tournament picks, be sure to see the latest golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed last June. In fact, it's up over $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

At the Masters in April, McClure nailed Jon Rahm's (+250) top-five finish, as well as Corey Conners' (+550) top-10 showing. McClure's best bets netted over $450 at the Masters.



In addition, McClure was all over Daniel Berger's win at +1400 in his best bets at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February. McClure also nailed Viktor Hovland's (+2500) victory in the Mayakoba Golf Classic in December. That was one of many huge calls he's made in the past several months.



This same model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

The model's top 2021 Memorial Tournament predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Memorial Tournament 2021: DeChambeau, the 2018 champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, struggles mightily and doesn't even crack the top 10. DeChambeau has been one of the hottest players on tour this season, finishing on top of the leaderboard at the U.S. Open and Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The eight-time PGA Tour champion continues to crush the ball off the tee, averaging over 320 yards per drive this season, which ranks first on tour. DeChambeau's length off the tee also has him ranked inside the top 10 in birdie average, scoring average and strokes gained: tee-to-green.

However, DeChambeau is hitting fewer than 55 percent of fairways off the tee this season, which can cause plenty of trouble at Muirfield Village. His inability to find the fairway off the tee has resulted in DeChambeau finishing T-38 or worse in four of his last five starts. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Memorial Tournament 2021 field.

Another surprise: Patrick Cantlay, a 22-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Cantlay certainly has the game to finish near the top of the leaderboard at the Memorial Tournament. The 29-year-old is coming off a top-25 finish at the PGA Championship, and he'll enter this week's event ranked inside the top-20 in a number of important statistical categories, including strokes gained: tee-to-green (1.345), strokes gained: off-the-tee (.524), birdie average (4.25) and scrambling (66.42). He's one of the top value picks that should be all over your radar at the Memorial Tournament 2021.

2021 Memorial Tournament odds

Jon Rahm 10-1

Rory McIlroy 14-1

Jordan Spieth 14-1

Bryson DeChambeau 14-1

Collin Morikawa 16-1

Justin Thomas 16-1

Viktor Hovland 18-1

Patrick Cantlay 22-1

Xander Schauffele 22-1

Tony Finau 25-1

Hideki Matsuyama 25-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 33-1

Corey Conners 33-1

Patrick Reed 33-1

Scottie Scheffler 35-1

Sam Burns 40-1

Cameron Smith 40-1

Shane Lowry 40-1

Joaquin Niemann 40-1

Louis Oosthuizen 40-1

Sungjae Im 50-1

Keegan Bradley 50-1

Charley Hoffman 50-1

Billy Herschel 55-1

Gary Woodland 55-1

Jason Day 60-1

Kevin Streelman 60-1

Emiliano Grillo 60-1

Marc Leishman 60-1

Rickie Fowler 60-1

Adam Scott 60-1

Bubba Watson 66-1

Russell Henley 80-1

Cameron Tringale 80-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 80-1

Matt Wallace 80-1

Matt Jones 90-1

Matt Kuchar 100-1

Charl Schwartzel 100-1

Si-Woo Kim 100-1

Troy Merritt 100-1

Stewart Cink 100-1

Brendon Todd 100-1

Patton Kizzire 100-1

Max Homa 100-1

Chris Kirk 100-1

Alex Noren 125-1

Charles Howell 125-1

Carlos Ortiz 125-1

Sebastian Munoz 125-1

Doug Ghim 125-1

Harold Varner 125-1

Branden Grace 125-1

Aaron Wise 125-1

Talor Gooch 150-1

Victor Perez 150-1

Cameron Davis 150-1

Adam Hadwin 150-1

Luke List 150-1

C.T. Pan 150-1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 150-1

Matthew NeSmith 150-1

Joel Damen 150-1

Danny Willett 175-1

Brendan Steele 175-1

Doc Redman 175-1

Harry Higgs 175-1

Wyndham Clark 200-1

Sepp Straka 200-1

Henrik Norlander 200-1

Cameron Champ 200-1

Dylan Frittelli 200-1

Mackenzie Hughes 200-1

Padraig Harrington 200-1

Lanto Griffin 200-1

Camilo Villegas 200-1

Martin Laird 200-1

Antoine Rozner 250-1

Richy Werenski 250-1

Byeong Hun An 250-1

Patrick Rodgers 250-1

J.T. Boston 250-1

Denny McCarthy 250-1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 250-1

Michael Thompson 250-1

Tom Hoge 250-1

Danny Lee 300-1

James Hahn 300-1

Nick Taylor 300-1

Adam Long 300-1

Jason Dufner 300-1

Takumi Kanaya 300-1

Robert Streb 350-1

Jamie Lovemark 350-1

Mark Hubbard 400-1

David Lingmerth 400-1

J.B. Holmes 400-1

Bo Hoag 400-1

Lucas Herbert 400-1

Sung-Hoon Kang 400-1

Brandon Hagy 400-1

Peter Malnati 400-1

Hudson Swafford 500-1

K.J. Choi 500-1

Robby Shelton 500-1

Brian Gay 500-1

Tyler Duncan 500-1

Ty Strafaci 500-1

Vaughn Taylor 500-1

Haotong Li 500-1

William McGirt 500-1

Xinjun Zhang 500-1

Sahith Theegala 500-1

Joe Long 500-1

Jim Herman 500-1

Tyler McCumber 500-1

Chase Johnson 1000-1