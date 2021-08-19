With the 2020-21 PGA Tour regular season officially in the books, this week's Northern Trust kicks off the 2021 FedEx Cup Playoffs. The quality and absurdity of golf over the last few months has been high, as is the bar that has been set, but the first playoff event at Liberty National -- and the last The Northern Trust ever -- should be tremendous for a variety of reasons.

First, it's FedEx Cup Playoffs time, which means pretty much all of the best players in the world will be playing at Liberty National this week. Also, Liberty National has a lovely skyline of a backdrop in New York City that will provide fun context for the golf this week. Also, whenever the best in the world get together, whether in New York, Dallas, San Francisco or Mars, great leaderboards tend to emerge. This is what happened in 2019 when this event was held at Liberty National. Patrick Reed won, but Adam Scott Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy all finished in the top six.

Something similar should again be the case this week as the top two FedEx Cup leaders, Collin Morikawa and Spieth, try to hold on to their spots atop the standings with 12 rounds over the course of three tournaments standing between them and the $15 million first prize at the Tour Championship at East Lake. The march toward that begins this week at Liberty National as the biggest season in PGA Tour history finally begins its last push for the finish line.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 1 – Thursday

Round starts: 7 a.m.

Featured groups: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 12-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 – Friday

Round starts: 7 a.m.

Featured groups: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 12-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 – Saturday



Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 – Sunday



Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: Noon-2 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 2-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio