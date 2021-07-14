The Open Championship is back, and the historic major championship will be played on British soil for the first time since 2017 when the 2021 Open Championship tees off Thursday at Royal St. George's. The last time it was played in England was in 2017, when Jordan Spieth won his third major at Royal Birkdale. The Open Championship 2021 marks the 15th time Royal St. George's will host the major, and 42-year-old Darren Clarke won it the last time it was played there in 2011. Jon Rahm is the 7-1 favorite in the latest 2021 Open Championship odds from William Hill Sportsbook, but how high should he be in your 2021 Open Championship Fantasy golf rankings?

Will two-time major winner Dustin Johnson break out of an extended funk to make him one of the strongest 2021 Open Championship Fantasy golf picks? Or will an under-the radar option like Patrick Cantlay (33-1) be one of the top Fantasy golf sleepers? Before you make any of your 2021 Open Championship Fantasy golf picks, you really need to see the latest Fantasy golf rankings from data scientist Rick Gehman.

This week, Gehman is all-in on Rahm, who is one of the few elite players coming in without question marks. The Spaniard won the U.S. Open a week after having to withdraw with a large lead at the Memorial, and he was seventh at last week's Scottish Open. The 26-year-old has six tour wins and leads the tour in total strokes gained and scoring average (69.602). He also is No. 1 in total driving, which combines distance (21st) and accuracy (65th). Rahm is fifth in greens in regulation, hitting more than 71 percent.

On the other hand, Gehman is fading DeChambeau, even though he is just behind Rahm among the favorites. The 27-year-old has played the Open Championship three times, missing the cut twice and finishing 51st. His already wayward drives could find even more trouble with the unpredictable bounces off the fairways and the deep rough at Royal St. George's. DeChambeau leads the tour in driving distance (321.9 yards) but is 73rd in total driving, as he ranks 189th in accuracy, hitting the fairway less than 54 percent of the time.

