The Open is back, but it hasn't been smooth sailing heading into the 2021 Open Championship, which starts Thursday at Royal St. George's. The 2021 Open Championship fantasy golf rankings won't feature players like Masters champions Hideki Matsuyama and Bubba Watson and young stars Sungjae Im and Matthew Wolff, who all had to withdraw. Still, most of the world's top golfers will be on-hand, led by Jon Rahm, who won his first major at last month's U.S. Open and is the 7-1 favorite in the latest 2021 Open Championship odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

Should you expect Rahm to continue his stellar play and include him in your 2021 Open Championship Fantasy golf picks? Will a player on the brink of a breakthrough like Xander Schauffele (16-1) put you in a better position to win? Before you make any of your 2021 Open Championship Fantasy golf picks, you really need to see the latest Fantasy golf rankings from data scientist Rick Gehman.

With his expansive database of golf statistics, course data and betting odds, Gehman creates advanced models and back-tests them constantly. These models have produced 13 outright winners in the past 18 months and four this season, including Viktor Hovland at 25-1 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic and Daniel Berger at 20-1 at Pebble Beach.

At last week's John Deere Classic, six of Gehman's top 20 selections were in the top 11 on the final leaderboard. That included Lucas Glover, whom the golf expert pegged as a player coming in with a lot of momentum who could thrive against a weaker field.

"Glover shot his best round of the week on Sunday in Detroit (67), which is encouraging," Gehman told SportsLine before the event. "He has two top-eight finishes in his last eight starts, and this will certainly be the weakest field during that stretch." The result: The 2009 U.S. Open champion went out and shot a final-round 64 to win by two strokes for his first victory in more than a decade. Anyone who followed his advice cashed in huge.

Now, Gehman, co-host of "The First Cut" podcast on CBS Sports, has revealed his top 30 players for the Open Championship 2021. Be sure to head over to SportsLine so you can cash in big with your Fantasy golf picks.

2021 Open Championship Fantasy golf picks

This week, Gehman is all-in on Rahm, who is one of the few elite players coming in without question marks. The Spaniard won the U.S. Open a week after having to withdraw with a large lead at the Memorial, and he was seventh at last week's Scottish Open. The 26-year-old has six tour wins and leads the tour in total strokes gained and scoring average (69.602). He also is No. 1 in total driving, which combines distance (21st) and accuracy (65th). Rahm is fifth in greens in regulation, hitting more than 71 percent.

On the other hand, Gehman is fading DeChambeau, even though he is just behind Rahm among the favorites. The tour's biggest hitter hasn't finished in the top 50 at the Open Championship in three starts, missing the cut twice. His wild driver might not play well on a links course, where deep bunkers come into play for the long hitters. DeChambeau surprised many by winning the 2020 U.S. Open with his bomb-and-wedge style, but there are several safer options for your Fantasy golf picks. DeChambeau barely cracks Gehman's top 10.

How to set your Open Championship Fantasy golf lineups

This week, the golf analyst is backing a massive long-shot. This veteran has been in the mix at the Open Championship before and comes in looking like he is in top form. You should see who it is, and what else Gehman is saying before you make any 2021 Open Championship bets or finalizing your 2021 Open Championship Fantasy golf strategy.

Who wins the Open Championship 2021? Who are the top players to target in your Fantasy golf rankings? And which overlooked players can help you win your league this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Rick Gehman's Fantasy golf rankings for the 2021 Open Championship, all from the data scientist who's called 13 outright winners in the past 18 months.