After defending the lead throughout the third round at the 149th Open Championship, Louis Oosthuizen remains the betting favorite to win the final major of 2021 with 3/2 odds after he finished Saturday at 12 under for the tournament. William Hill Sportsbook lists Oosthuizen just ahead of Collin Morikawa and Jordan Spieth, who are, respectively, one and three strokes behind the leader.

Morikawa, the 24-year old PGA Championship winner, sits at 2-1 on the board, while three-time major winner Spieth is more than double that at 5-1. Spieth's odds are slightly longer than they were after the first and second round following a bogey-bogey finish on No. 17 and No. 18 on Saturday that turned what looked like a 67 into a 69 and knocked him out of a tie for second with Morikawa.

Striking distance at The Open is best set around five or six strokes off the lead heading into the final round, which is where Jon Rahm sits at 7 under. He's next up after Spieth with 16-1 odds to win. Scottie Scheffler and Corey Conners, both at 8 under for the championship, are the only other golfers with better than 50-1 odds heading into Sunday's final round at Royal St. George's.

For Oosthuizen, Sunday represents more than just the chance to join the exclusive clubs of golfers with multiple wins at The Open and multiple major wins in general. It would also lighten the load that has been created with six runner-up finishes in majors since his win at St. Andrew's in 2010. The 11-year gap between major wins would also tie him with Tiger Woods for the longest gap after Woods' 2019 Masters win ended a drought that dated back to the 2008 U.S. Open.

Here's how the top of the odds board looks heading into the final round at the 149th Open Championship:

2021 Open Championship odds to win