The Palmetto Championship at Congaree, the last stop on the PGA Tour before the next week's U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, is ready to head into Moving Day on Saturday. And as the final tournament before the next major of the year moves along, a very important storyline has emerged in South Carolina.

After missing the cut at the Masters and PGA Championship, Dustin Johnson, the top-ranked player in the world, sits two shots back of leader Chesson Hadley after two rounds. Criticized for his play of late, all eyes will be on Johnson as he looks to pass Hadley and head to Torrey Pines quite possibly as the favorite to win it all.

So either we get a big dog winning yet another tournament or perhaps an out-of-nowhere winner that delights patrons this weekend at Palmetto. Either way, the golf course should provide a good challenge, and this should be a perfect follow-up to last week's wild Memorial and next week's monumental U.S. Open.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday



Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio