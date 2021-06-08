A PGA Tour event will be held in the state of South Carolina for the third time this year when the 2021 Palmetto Championship is held at Congaree Golf Club starting on Thursday. It amounts to basically a one-time stop for the event, which is serving as a replacement for the the RBC Canadian Open after COVID-19 issues caused that tournament to be cancelled for the second straight year. Although a number of marquee names are skipping this week's event with the U.S. Open on deck, there is some star power in the field. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka are the 8-1 co-favorites in the latest 2021 Palmetto Championship odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

The only other players in the field with odds of 20-1 or better are Tyrell Hatton (16-1), Matthew Fitzpatrick (18-1) and Sungjae Im (20-1). Are one of those players a better option than Johnson or Koepka in Palmetto Championship Fantasy lineups? Or is there an unheralded player in the field who can post a breakthrough victory on the lengthy Congaree layout? Before making any 2021 Palmetto Championship Fantasy golf picks, check out the latest Fantasy golf rankings from data scientist Rick Gehman.

With his expansive database of golf statistics, course data and betting odds, Gehman creates advanced models and back-tests them constantly. These models have produced 12 outright winners in the past 18 months and three this season, including Viktor Hovland at 25-1 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic and Daniel Berger at 20-1 at Pebble Beach.

At last week's Memorial Tournament, eight of Gehman's picks finished among the top 20 and four were among the top 10. They included Patrick Cantlay and Collin Morikawa, who wound up in a playoff with Cantlay prevailing on the first hole to win the championship. The golf expert pegged Jon Rahm for a top-three finish and he appeared on his way to a runaway victory with a six-shot lead through 54 holes, only to be forced to withdraw from the tournament after learning of a positive test for COVID-19.

Gehman has been on fire all season. At the AT&T Byron Nelson, three of his top seven golfers finished in the top 10, including runner-up Sam Burns. At the Masters, three of his top eight made the top five, and at Pebble Beach earlier in the season, three of his top four had top-five finishes. Anyone who has followed his advice has cashed in huge.

Now, Gehman, co-host of "The First Cut" podcast on CBS Sports, has revealed his top 30 players for the Palmetto Championship 2021

2021 Palmetto Championship Fantasy golf picks

Gehman sees Koepka as the top threat as he makes his way back from knee surgery to repair a dislocated kneecap in mid-March. "He seems to be getting healthy and stronger so he's the man to beat here at Congaree," Gehman told SportsLine. Prior to his surgery, Koepka was victorious at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February. He missed the cut in his first two starts after the procedure but is coming off a tie for second place in the PGA Championship in his last event.

Padraig Harrington also had a strong performance at the PGA Championship, finishing in a tie for fourth place. However, the three-time major winner was unable to follow that up and missed the cut at the Memorial with rounds of 78 and 77. While Gehman told Sportsline that Harrington "should be well-rested and ready to go this week," he still has him outside of his top 25 picks in what is a watered-down field the week before the U.S. Open.

How to set your 2021 Palmetto Championship Fantasy golf lineups

Instead, the golf analyst is backing a pair of long shots with odds of at least 40-1, including one that he labeled a "birdie-making machine."

Who wins the Palmetto Championship 2021? Who are the top golfers to target? And which overlooked player can help you win your league this week?