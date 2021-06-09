The Palmetto Championship at Congaree is the PGA Tour's last stop before next week's big one with the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, but there are still plenty of intriguing stories to follow this week at Palmetto.

The first is the course, one we have never seen before on the PGA Tour and did not exist until a few years ago. This event is a replacement for the canceled RBC Canadian Open, which is why the golf course is such a one-off, but it's still a terrific-looking track that actually looks fairly different compared to a traditional PGA Tour course.

With sandy waste areas and difficult-looking greens, there's some ambiguity about how the course is going to play for the best players in the world. Well, two of the best players in the world. The only golfers in the top 10 in the Official World Golf Rankings who will tee it up this week are Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka. Both are of note, though, because both are among the top favorites next week and neither have played since the PGA Championship in May.

So either we get a big dog winning yet another tournament or perhaps an out-of-nowhere winner that delights patrons this weekend at Palmetto. Either way, the golf course should provide a good challenge for pros, and this should be a perfect follow-up to last week's wild Memorial and next week's monumental U.S. Open.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 7 a.m.

Featured groups: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday



Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio