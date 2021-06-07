The PGA Tour passes through South Carolina for the third time in two months when the 2021 Palmetto Championship gets underway this week. This spot on the schedule was originally devoted to the Canadian Open, but pandemic-related logistical issues necessitated the Palmetto Championship 2021 to be a one-time replacement. South Carolina native and World No. 1 Dustin Johnson leads the field of golfers who will compete at Congaree Golf Club which is a 7,655-yard, par-71 course. The course will challenge even the longest of drivers as there are several par-4's that stretch over 520 yards.

The first round will tee off Thursday, and Johnson is still searching for his first PGA title in his home state. The 2020 Masters champion is also looking for his first win this year, but he's listed as a co-favorite in the latest 2021 Palmetto Championship odds. William Hill Sportsbook has Johnson and Brooks Koepka at 8-1, followed by Tyrrell Hatton (16-1) and Matthew Fitzpatrick (18-1). Before locking in your 2021 Palmetto Championship picks, be sure to see the latest golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed last June. In fact, it's up over $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

At the Masters in April, McClure nailed Jon Rahm's (+250) top-five finish, as well as Corey Conners' (+550) top-10 showing. McClure's best bets netted over $450 at the Masters.



In addition, McClure was all over Daniel Berger's win at +1400 in his best bets at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February. McClure also nailed Viktor Hovland's (+2500) victory in the Mayakoba Golf Classic in December. That was one of many huge calls he's made in the past several months.



This same model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

The model's top 2021 Palmetto Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2021 Palmetto Championship: Koepka, who is coming off a runner-up finish at the PGA Championship and is one of the Vegas co-favorites, comes up short and doesn't win. The four-time major winner has missed the cut in two out of his last three events since having knee surgery in March.

Koepka has missed five cuts this PGA Tour season, which already ties a career-high for him. Much of those struggles can be pointed to his work off the tee as Koepka's driving accuracy percentage (55.11) ranks 169th on tour. That hole in his game will become glaring at Congaree Golf Club whose holes are routed between hundreds of large oak trees. There are also many natural hazards that line the course so accuracy will be paramount to success, and Koepka lacks that.

Another surprise: Lucas Glover, a massive 45-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Glover was born and raised in South Carolina, where he was a two-time All-American at Clemson. He had an eighth-place finish last month at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which was his third top-10 of the season.

When Glover can get on a roll, few golfers are better than the 2009 U.S. Open champion. Earlier this season he had 23 consecutive greens in regulation, which is the 16th-longest streak on tour. He's also currently on a streak of 114 holes without a three-putt. Sometimes avoiding mistakes is as important to winning as hitting great shots and Glover has always been able to do that. He's an absolute steal at his odds for your 2021 Palmetto Championship bets.

2021 Palmetto Championship odds

Dustin Johnson 8-1

Brooks Koepka 8-1

Tyrrell Hatton 16-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 18-1

Sungjae Im 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Harris English 28-1

Branden Grace 28-1

Keith Mitchell 35-1

Garrick Higgo 35-1

Brandt Snedeker 40-1

Patton Kizzire 40-1

Alex Noren 40-1

Ian Poulter 40-1

Lucas Glover 45-1

Kevin Kisner 50-1

Harold Varner 50-1

Danny Willett 60-1

Jhonattan Vegas 60-1

Doc Redman 60-1

Russell Knox 60-1

Ben Martin 66-1

C.T. Pan 66-1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 66-1

Martin Laird 66-1

Scott Stallings 70-1

Luke List 80-1

Matthew NeSmith 80-1

Pat Perez 80-1

Vincent Whaley 80-1

Erik Van Rooyen 90-1

Bo Hoag 90-1

Richy Werenski 100-1

David Lipsky 100-1

Scott Piercy 100-1

Camilo Villegas 100-1

Patrick Rodgers 100-1

J.T. Poston 100-1

Rory Sabbatini 100-1

Peter Uihlein 100-1

Seamus Power 100-1

Nate Lashley 100-1

Sepp Straka 100-1

Vaughn Taylor 125-1

Wilco Nienaber 125-1

Bronson Burgoon 125-1

Sung-Hoon Kang 125-1

Nick Taylor 125-1

Jason Dufner 125-1

Henrik Norlander 125-1

Hank Lebioda 125-1

Tom Lewis 125-1

Byeong Hun An 125-1

Satoshi Kodaira 125-1

Padraig Harrington 125-1

Brian Stuard 150-1

Kevin Chappell 150-1

Andrew Putnam 150-1

J.J. Spaun 150-1

Adam Schenk 150-1

Joseph Bramlett 150-1

Tyler Duncan 150-1

James Hahn 150-1

Roger Sloan 150-1

Mark Hubbard 150-1

John Huh 150-1

Will Gordon 150-1

John Pak 150-1

Robby Shelton 150-1

Brice Garnett 150-1

Kramer Hickok 150-1

Davis Thompson 150-1

Danny Lee 150-1

Xinjun Zhang 175-1

Tyler McCumber 175-1

Chez Reavie 175-1

Luke Donald 200-1

Chesson Hadley 200-1

Chase Seiffert 200-1

Scott Brown 200-1

Beau Hossler 200-1

Cole Hammer 200-1

Josh Teater 200-1

Cameron Percy 200-1

Rob Oppenheim 200-1

Sam Ryder 200-1

Sean O'Hair 200-1

Wes Roach 200-1

Michael Gligic 250-1

Peter Malnati 250-1

Ted Potter 250-1

Anirban Lahiri 250-1

Rafael Campos 250-1

D.J. Trahan 250-1

Grayson Murray 250-1

J.B. Holmes 250-1

Brian Gay 250-1

Scott Harrington 300-1

Fabian Gomez 300-1

Bryson Nimmer 300-1

Andres Romero 300-1

Aaron Baddeley 300-1

Roberto Castro 300-1

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 300-1

Austin Cook 300-1

Kevin Tway 300-1

Mark Anderson 300-1

Ryan Armour 300-1

Kris Ventura 300-1

David Hearn 300-1

Hudson Swafford 300-1

Nelson Ledesma 300-1

Bo Van Pelt 300-1

Shawn Stefani 350-1

Zack Sucher 350-1

Lucas Bjerregaard 350-1

Johnson Wagner 350-1

David Lingmerth 350-1

Ryan Brehm 350-1

Rhein Gibson 400-1

Michael Gellerman 400-1

Greg Chalmers 400-1

Arjun Atwal 500-1

Hunter Mahan 500-1

Jonas Blixt 500-1

Jonathan Byrd 500-1

Derek Ernst 500-1

Ryan Blaum 500-1

Nick Watney 500-1

Bill Haas 500-1

Smylie Kaufman 500-1

Sebastian Cappelen 500-1

Cody Blick 500-1

Robert Garrigus 750-1

Matt Every 750-1

Ben Taylor 750-1

Ricky Barnes 750-1

George McNeill 750-1

Kevin Stadler 750-1

Michael Kim 750-1

Dominic Bozzelli 750-1

Chris Baker 1000-1

Broc Everett 1000-1

Charlie Beljan 1000-1

Jim Knous 1000-1

D.A. Points 1000-1

Martin Trainer 1000-1

William McGirt 1000-1

Brant Peaper 1000-1

Harrison Frazar 1000-1

J.J. Henry 1000-1

Tain Lee 1000-1

John Rollins 1500-1

Richard S. Johnson 1500-1

Parker McLachlin 1500-1

Kelly Mitchum 1500-1