Last week's thrill ride of a tournament at the Waste Management Phoenix Open is followed this week by the more serene (and picturesque) AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course.

Both courses will be used this week, but Monterey Peninsula Country Club is out as a host because the tournament will not include amateurs (nor fans) during this edition. Still, there's plenty to see. Jordan Spieth will likely be must-see TV throughout the week. Patrick Cantlay is back for the first time following his runner-up finish at The American Express a few weeks ago. And Will Zalatoris -- a future star! -- is trying to introduce himself to a broader golf audience.

Throw in one of the most scenic venues in all of sports, and this should be a nice, relaxing weekend of golf (remind me I said that if Spieth is leading at any point this weekend) before next week at Riviera and what should be a monumental Florida swing.

Here's how you can follow along all week at Pebble.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 11:30 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 12-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 -- Saturday

Round starts: 11 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday

Round starts: 11:30 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 11:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio