This week's Pebble Beach Pro-Am might not contain the superstar talent it normally does, but that also might make the matchups, top 20s and winners even more intriguing. Names like Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau are nowhere to be found, which means the game this week is digging deep on players you might not normally be into but who also might have a little value going into 54 holes at Pebble Beach and another 18 at Spyglass Hill Golf Club.

This week, we're going with four bets instead of five like we did last week and staying away from outright winners. There were some nice matchups and top-20s that I liked for this tournament so let's jump into four that stood out to me.

1. Will Zalatoris (+175) over Jordan Spieth and Daniel Berger: This one seems pretty straightforward to me. I'm fading Berger after his missed cut last week, and I wouldn't bet on Spieth with Monopoly money (even though I would happily eat Monopoly money for him to get a win this week). Zalatoris has been lights out for nearly half a season now and comes in averaging 1.8 strokes gained from tee to green over the last three months (only three players in the field have been better).

2. Francesco Molinari (-105) over Si Woo Kim: Two straight top 10s for Molinari following a lost 2020 while Si Woo went T50 and MC following his win at the American Express. Molinari is another guy who's been pure from tee to green of late, and it's easy to trust somebody like him when you see them start grooving top 10s.

3. Kevin Streelman top 20 (+150): This feels a bit like a sucker's bet, but I'm rolling with it anyway. Streelman has been awesome specifically at the Pebble Beach portion of this tournament, which normally includes three courses. That he'll get one more round there than normal this year should be a great benefit. Streelman has been first and third in strokes gained over 36 holes at Pebble in each of the last two years (the other two courses were not lasered). That seems ... good.

4. Rickie Fowler top 20 (+175): Normally, putting anything on Fowler is foolish, but we've reached a bit of a crossroads where his actual finishes seem to outweigh his popularity when it comes to his odds (which are more what they should be). I'm a believer that he cannot possibly putt it this poorly all season. Only Paul Casey has been better from tee to green over the last three months, but Fowler has lost strokes putting in 14 (!) of his last 22 rounds, which cannot continue! Probably!

