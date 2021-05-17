The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island is ready to make some waves starting Thursday when the 2021 PGA Championship tees off on the South Carolina coast. It will be the longest course ever to host a major championship, at a stunning 7,876 yards, and the wind off the Atlantic can wreak havoc. Two-time winner Rory McIlroy, who won his first PGA Championship on this course in 2012, is the 11-1 favorite in the latest 2021 PGA Championship odds from William Hill Sportsbook. World No. 2 Justin Thomas and third-ranked Jon Rahm are the 14-1 co-second favorites, while No. 1 Dustin Johnson is at 20-1, behind Jordan Spieth (16-1) and Bryson DeChambeau (16-1).

With his expansive database of golf statistics, course data and betting odds, Gehman creates advanced models and back-tests them constantly. These models have produced 12 outright winners in the past 18 months and three this season, including Viktor Hovland at 25-1 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic and Daniel Berger at 20-1 at Pebble Beach.

Last week at the AT&T Byron Nelson, three of his top seven golfers finished in the top 10, including runner-up Sam Burns. And the previous week at Quail Hollow, four of Gehman's top 14 golfers finished in the top 10, including McIlroy, who won the event to break an 18-month victory drought.

Gehman has been on fire all season. At the Zurich Classic team event in New Orleans last month, five of Gehman's top eight finished T-8 or higher, including Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel, who lost in a playoff. At the Masters, three of Gehman's top eight picks finished in the top five. That included Spieth and Xander Schauffele, who tied for third. Three of his top seven at The Players made the top 10, and at Pebble Beach, three of his top four had top-five finishes.

2021 PGA Championship Fantasy golf picks

Gehman is very high on McIlroy this week on a course where he has dominated before. The Northern Irishman won by a tournament-record eight strokes in the PGA Championship on the Ocean Course in 2012, shooting 13 under par. It was the second of four majors he has won, and he has 28 professional wins worldwide. He also comes in off a victory in the Wells Fargo in his most recent start and has surged back to seventh in the world ranking. He is second on tour in driving distance (318.8), which will be huge at Kiawah, and fifth in strokes gained: off the tee.

On the other hand, Gehman is steering clear of DeChambeau, slightly fading him this week. The tour's biggest hitter can overpower any course, but Gehman tells SportsLine "he's just as likely to miss the cut as he is to win the PGA Championship." His massive drives are often off the mark, and that can spell big trouble at Kiawah Island. Gehman knows the U.S. Open champ can do more than just bomb it off the tee, with the 27-year-old leading in strokes gained: off the tee and tee-to-green. Still, the golf expert doesn't even have DeChambeau in his top five this week.

