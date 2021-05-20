Do you feel it? Can you smell it? The 2021 PGA Championship has arrived, and four days of exciting golf at one of the nation's best courses are ahead in South Carolina. It all starts Thursday with Round 1 action beginning in the early morning and rolling through the afternoon.

With plenty of fans in attendance at Kiawah Island, this will be the most-attended major since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. That will make for an interesting sight that we will surely get used to over the four rounds, but the first opportunity to check it out comes with much anticipation Thursday morning.

There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries. We have you covered. Check out a full set of Round 1 tee times so you know when to watch your favorite golfers along with our PGA Championship coverage schedule so you can plan the rest of your week around the year's second major. Also, be sure to peruse expert picks and predictions from our CBS Sports staff.

Don't forget that you will be able watch Rounds 3-4 of the PGA Championship streaming live over the weekend on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App and Paramount+.

All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Thursday, May 20

Round 1 start time: 7 a.m. [Thursday tee times]

PGA Championship live stream: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured Groups -- 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Holes 16-18 -- 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+