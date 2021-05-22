Phil Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen share the lead at the 2021 PGA Championship, but with the leaderboard's star power at the top featuring multiple major champions in contention, neither will enter Moving Day as the betting favorite to take home the Wanamaker Trophy.

That distinction belongs to four-time major champion (and two-time PGA Championship winner) Brooks Koepka, who at 4 under and one stroke off the lead is 4-1 moving into Saturday. Oosthuizen is second on the board at 11/2. Mickelson's odds are tied for fourth with Bryson DeChambeau at 12-1. Sandwiched between the four is Hideki Matsuyama, the 2021 Masters winner, at 15/2.

The leaderboard indicates it's a wide-open tournament at Kiawah Island with 36 holes to play, and the gambling odds after Round 2 reflect as much. A dozen golfers are at 25-1 or better odds to win this weekend. There's little separation between Oosthuizen and Mickelson, too, as 29 golfers in the field are within six strokes of the lead. What (hopefully) should follow is a fantastic final few days of major championship golf as some of the older stars of the game try to fend off the new guard.

Watch the 2021 PGA Championship on Saturday streaming live on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App and Paramount+. Check out the updated PGA Championship schedule for how to watch the year's second major all weekend long.

Check out the top of the board after Friday's second round at the 2021 PGA Championship. Odds via William Hill Sportsbook