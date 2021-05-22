Phil Mickelson still holds the lead at the 2021 PGA Championship, but the five-time major winner has some serious heat on his heels with multiple major champions in the top 10 heading into Sunday's final round in South Carolina. No name stands out from that group more than Brooks Koepka, who is looking for his third PGA Championship win in a four-year span.

With 54 holes in the books, it is Koepka, not Mickelson, who the oddsmakers at William Hill Sportsbook have positioned as the favorite to win. Mickelson is second on the odds board at 3-1 just behind Koepka, followed closely by 2010 Open Championship winner Louis Oosthuizen at 6-1. 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau is a step down from Oosthuizen 16-1 along with Kevin Streelman, then it's another drop down to a pair of South Africans in Branden Grace and Christiaan Bezuidenhout at 25-1.

If you're really into long shots and historic PGA Championship comebacks, Jordan Spieth is available at 66-1 if you think he can storm back from seven strokes down (the record for a 54-hole comeback at the PGA Championship) to finish the career Grand Slam with a win on Sunday afternoon. Otherwise, you're better off focusing on the names at the top.

Watch the 2021 PGA Championship on Sunday streaming live on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App and Paramount+. Check out the updated PGA Championship schedule for how to watch the year's second major all day long.

Check out the top of the board after Saturday's third round at the 2021 PGA Championship. Odds via William Hill Sportsbook