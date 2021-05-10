With a slope rating of 155 and a course rating of 79.1, the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island is considered the most difficult venue in the country. That's what awaits the 156 players in the 2021 PGA Championship beginning Thursday, May 20, as the course can disrupt even the world's top players. Couple the course difficulty with championship conditions and Kiawah Island could be the only winner to emerge from the PGA Championship 2021 field.

Does world No. 1 and two-time PGA Championship runner-up Dustin Johnson have what it takes to win the Wanamaker Trophy at 11-1 in the latest 2021 PGA Championship odds at William Hill Sportsbook? Can Collin Morikawa (22-1) successfully defend his 2020 PGA title? What about former PGA champs Justin Thomas (14-1) and Rory McIlroy (16-1)?

The proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed last June. In fact, it's up almost $10,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

At the Masters in April, McClure nailed Jon Rahm's (+250) top-five finish, as well as Corey Conners' (+550) top-10 showing. In fact, McClure's best bets netted over $450 at the Masters.

In addition, McClure was all over Daniel Berger's win at +1400 in his best bets at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February. McClure also nailed Viktor Hovland's (+2500) victory in the Mayakoba Golf Classic in December. That was one of many huge calls he's made in the past few months.



This same model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed its golf picks has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2021 PGA Championship field is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

The model's top 2021 PGA Championship predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the PGA Championship 2021: Bryson DeChambeau, the fifth-ranked player in the world and the 2020 US Open champion, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 10. DeChambeau is powerful off the tee and leads the Tour in driving distance, but his driving accuracy percentage ranks 136th, and that weakness will be magnified at the Ocean Course.

DeChambeau does have two wins on tour this season, but it's still been an up and down year for the 2020 US Open champion. He's coming off back-to-back finishes outside the top 40, including a disappointing 46th-place finish at the Masters. He also missed the cut at the Genesis Invitational in February, which knocked him out of the top 10 of the Official World Golf Ranking before recovering with a win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Even with his prodigious power, DeChambeau's 1.752 putting average doesn't even rank among the top 75 on the PGA Tour. Nearly 3.3 percent of his total holes have ended in three-putts, and that percentage ranks 149th. There are just too many factors going against DeChambeau at the Ocean Course, so he's someone to steer clear of for your 2021 PGA Championship bets.

Another surprise: Collin Morikawa, a massive long shot at 22-1, makes a strong run at the PGA Championship 2021 title. Just 24 years old, the sixth-ranked player in the world already has four PGA Tour victories. Morikawa is almost at the $3 million mark in earnings this season largely due to capturing the WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession after shooting a second-round 64 that is his low round in 2020-21. Morikawa notched a top-20 finish at the Masters and placed seventh the following week at the RBC Heritage.

None of that, though, was as impressive as his final-round triumph at TPC Harding Park last year, firing a 64 on Sunday to claim the PGA Championship. The former Cal-Berkley star will be getting his first competitive look at the Ocean Course, but ranking fourth in greens in regulation (72.85 percent) and sixth in fairways hit (70.45 percent) means he is only one strong putting week away from earning a fifth victory. Morikawa will be in contention to just that at Kiawah Island, and is an excellent choice for your 2021 PGA Championship bets, according to the model.

How to make 2021 PGA Championship picks

The model is also targeting four golfers with odds longer than 28-1 to make a strong run at the title, including an epic underdog.

So who will win the 2021 PGA Championship? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below

2021 PGA Championship odds

Dustin Johnson 11-1

Jon Rahm 12-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Bryson DeChambeau 14-1

Jordan Spieth 16-1

Xander Schauffele 16-1

Rory McIlroy 16-1

Brooks Koepka 18-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Hideki Matsuyama 25-1

Patrick Cantlay 28-1

Daniel Berger 33-1

Viktor Hovland 33-1

Will Zalatoris 33-1

Tyrrell Hatton 33-1

Webb Simpson 33-1

Tony Finau 33-1

Tommy Fleetwood 35-1

Patrick Reed 35-1

Justin Rose 40-1

Cameron Smith 40-1

Scottie Scheffler 45-1

Louis Oosthuizen 50-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 50-1

Jason Day 50-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Sung-Jae Im 60-1

Joaquin Niemann 60-1

Sergio Garcia 60-1

Adam Scott 60-1

Matthew Wolff 66-1

Shane Lowry 66-1

Marc Leishman 66-1

Harris English 66-1

Corey Conners 66-1

Max Homa 70-1

Abraham Ancer 70-1

Lee Westwood 80-1

Si-Woo Kim 80-1

Francesco Molinari 90-1

Brian Harman 100-1

Gary Woodland 100-1

Billy Horschel 100-1

Rickie Fowler 100-1

Martin Kaymer 100-1

Matt Kuchar 100-1

Bubba Watson 100-1

Keegan Bradley 100-1

Cameron Champ 100-1

Robert Macintyre 125-1

Kevin Kisner 125-1

Branden Grace 125-1

Matt Wallace 125-1

Jason Kokrak 125-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 125-1

Kevin Na 125-1

Henrik Stenson 125-1

Ian Poulter 125-1

Brendon Todd 125-1

Phil Mickelson 125-1

Sebastian Munoz 150-1

Brandt Snedeker 150-1

Alex Noren 150-1

Bernd Wiesberger 150-1

Thomas Pieters 150-1

Stewart Cink 150-1

Victor Perez 150-1

Zach Johnson 150-1

John Catlin 150-1

Mackenzie Hughes 150-1

Danny Willett 150-1

Byeong Hun An 150-1

Rasmus Hojgaard 150-1

Garrick Higgo 175-1

Dylan Frittelli 175-1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 175-1

Matthias Schwab 200-1

Thomas Detry 200-1

Ryan Palmer 200-1

Joel Dahmen 200-1

Hudson Swafford 200-1

Thorbjorn Olesen 200-1

Kevin Streelman 200-1

Padraig Harrington 200-1

Tom Lewis 200-1

Adam Hadwin 200-1

Erik van Rooyen 200-1

Chez Reavie 200-1

Carlos Ortiz 200-1

Lanto Griffin 200-1

Charles Howell 250-1

Jimmy Walker 250-1

Martin Laird 250-1

Andy Sullivan 250-1

Sam Horsfield 250-1

Jason Dufner 250-1

Graeme McDowell 250-1

Omar Uresti 300-1

Jim Herman 400-1

Brian Gay 400-1

Vijay Singh 500-1

Davis Love 500-1

Y.E. Yang 500-1

Rich Beem 1000-1

Shaun Micheel 1000-1

John Daly 1000-1