Four years ago, Justin Thomas had the best weekend of his professional career when he won the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. The win vaulted Thomas into the top 10 in Official World Golf Ranking and, four years later, he's still on top of the game. Ahead of the 2021 PGA Championship, Thomas is No. 2 in the world and will try to get back to the winner's circle after finishing tied for 37th in 2020 and not playing in 2019 due to a back injury.

The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort will host Thomas and the rest of the 2021 PGA Championship field starting on Thursday, May 20. The 14-time PGA Tour winner is one of the favorites at 12-1 in the latest 2021 PGA Championship odds from William Hill Sportsbook. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson is at 10-1, while 2021 Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama is at 25-1 in the latest PGA Championship 2021 odds. Before locking in your 2021 PGA Championship picks, be sure to see the 2021 PGA Championship predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been on fire since the return of the PGA Tour in June. In fact, it's up over $10,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

At the 2021 Masters, McClure nailed Jon Rahm's (+250) top-five finish, as well as Corey Conners' (+550) top-10 showing. All told, McClure's best bets netted over $450 at the Masters.

In addition, McClure was all over Daniel Berger's win at +1400 in his best bets at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February. McClure also nailed Viktor Hovland's (+2500) victory in the Mayakoba Golf Classic in December. That was one of many huge calls he's made in the past few months.

After nailing Sergio Garcia (+5500) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Sanderson Farms Championship, McClure finished up over $6,200 yet again on his best bets in that tournament. The model had him in the top five from the start and McClure's best bets included Garcia winning outright. He also finished profitable at the U.S. Open, nailing two of his best bets, including a +1100 top-five bet on Matthew Wolff.

This same model has also nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed its golf picks has seen massive returns.

The model's top 2021 PGA Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the PGA Championship 2021: Bryson DeChambeau, the defending U.S. Open champion and one of the top favorites, struggles and barely cracks the top 10. DeChambeau has been one of the hottest players on tour this season, finishing on top of the leaderboard at the U.S. Open and Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The eight-time PGA Tour champion has been sensational off the tee this season, ranking first in driving distance, strokes gained tee to green and strokes gained off the tee. DeChambeau's length off the tee also has him ranked inside the top 12 in both scoring average and birdie average.

However, DeChambeau is hitting fewer than 60 percent of fairways off the tee, which can cause plenty of trouble at Kiawah Island. His inability to find the fairway off the tee has resulted in DeChambeau finishing outside the top 40 in his last two starts on the PGA Tour, which includes a 46th finish at the Masters. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the PGA Championship 2021 field.

Another surprise: Viktor Hovland, a 30-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The Norway native won his second PGA Tour event in December and didn't trail off when the calendar flipped to 2021. He had a three-tournament stretch in which he finished second, fifth and second, which has helped him reach fifth in the 2021 FedEx Cup standings.

Hovland has excelled this season thanks to his work off the tee, where he ranks fifth in strokes gained. He's managed this despite not being a big driver, as his averaging driving distance is outside the top 50. However, Hovland is meticulous in his approach, which projects well to the Ocean Course and its volatile conditions.

2021 PGA Championship odds

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Jon Rahm 11-1

Justin Thomas 12-1

Bryson DeChambeau 14-1

Jordan Spieth 16-1

Brooks Koepka 16-1

Xander Schauffele 16-1

Rory McIlroy 16-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Hideki Matsuyama 25-1

Daniel Berger 30-1

Viktor Hovland 30-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Will Zalatoris 33-1

Tommy Fleetwood 33-1

Tyyrell Hatton 33-1

Webb Simpson 33-1

Patrick Reed 33-1

Justin Rose 40-1

Harris English 40-1

Jason Day 40-1

Cameron Smith 40-1

Scottie Scheffler 45-1

Joaquin Niemann 50-1

Louis Oosthuizen 50-1

Matthew Wolff 50-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 50-1

Adam Scott 50-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Sung-Jae Im 60-1

Sergio Garcia 60-1

Shane Lowry 66-1

Lee Westwood 66-1

Marc Leishman 66-1

Corey Conners 66-1

Francesco Molinari 80-1

Gary Woodland 80-1

Max Homa 80-1

Rickie Fowler 80-1

Si-Woo Kim 80-1

Abraham Ancer 80-1

Matt Kuchar 100-1

Henrik Stenson 100-1

Bubba Watson 100-1

Cameron Champ 100-1

Brendon Todd 100-1

Robert Macintyre 125-1

Kevin Kisner 125-1

Branden Grace 125-1

Billy Horschel 125-1

Jason Kokrak 125-1

Martin Kaymer 125-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 125-1

Kevin Na 125-1

Sebastian Munoz 125-1

Alex Noren 125-1

Zach Johnson 125-1

Ian Poulter 125-1

Phil Mickelson 125-1

Bernd Wiesberger 150-1

Thomas Pieters 150-1

Danny Willett 150-1

Byeong Hun An 150-1

Chez Reavie 150-1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 200-1