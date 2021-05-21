There will be a lot on the line this weekend at the 2021 PGA Championship, and while a cash prize is not at the top of the list for most of the best golfers in the world, there's still a significant sum available to be claimed over the final 18 holes at Kiawah Island in South Carolina.

The 2021 PGA Championship purse has been set at a record $12 million. The champion's prize $2.16 million, and the runner-up fairs quite well with $1.3 million for finishing in second place. It's the first time the PGA Championship winner has earned more than $2 million from the purse, which passed the Masters this year for the second-largest in the major championship rotation. The U.S. Open remains the biggest purse at the moment with $12.5 million being distributed to the competitors last year and $2.25 million going to the winner Bryson DeChambeau.

As of right now, the race for that winners payout and the six-figure checks reserved for the top 26 names on the leaderboard is wide open. Phil Mickelson holds the 36-hole lead in the clubhouse at 5 under, but a number of big names are right behind him chasing.

We are at a blistering pace rolling into the weekend on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, and the eventual champion (and top 10, for that matter) is still very much up in the air. Here's a look at all the prize money and payouts for the 103rd PGA Championship.

2021 PGA Championship prize money, purse, payouts

Total purse: $12 million

1st (Winner): $2,160,000

2nd: $1,296,000

3rd: $816,000

4th: $576,000

5th: $480,000

6th: $413,000

7th: $380,000

8th: $350,000

9th: $320,000

10th: $297,000

11th: $275,000

12th: $253,000

13th: $233,000

14th: $223,000

15th: $213,000

16th: $203,000

17th: $193,000

18th: $183,000

19th: $173,000

20th: $163,000

21st: $153,000

22nd: $143,000

23rd: $133,000

24th: $123,000

25th: $113,000

26th: $103,000

27th: $93,000

28th: $83,500

29th: $78,200

30th: $73,000

31st: $69,000

32nd: $65,000

33rd: $61,000

34th: $57,000

35th: $53,000

36th: $51,000

37th: $49,000

38th: $47,000

39th: $45,000

40th: $43,000

41st: $41,000

42nd: $39,000

43rd: $37,000

44th: $35,000

45th: $33,000

46th: $31,000

47th: $29,500

48th: $28,000

49th: $27,000

50th: $26,000

51st: $25,000

52nd: $24,000

53rd: $23,900

54th: $23,400

55th: $23,000

56th: $22,600

57th: $22,300

58th: $22,000

59th: $21,800

60th: $21,600

61st: $21,400

62nd: $21,200

63rd: $21,000

64th: $20,800

65th: $20,600

66th: $20,400

67th: $20,200

68th: $20,000

69th: $19,800

70th: $19.600

When golfers tie for a position, their share of the purse is an average of what those competitors would be paid if they were positioned in order. Players making the cut but finishing below 70th place will be paid in decreasing increments of $100 starting with 71st getting $19,500. All players who missed the cut with a 36-hole score will be paid $3,200, and any players who made the cut but withdraw before the conclusion of 72 holes will also be paid $3,200.