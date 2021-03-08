One of the PGA Tour's most popular events returns Thursday after its abrupt cancellation last year when the 2021 Players Championship tees off at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. The coronavirus pandemic halted the 2020 edition before the tour went on a three-month hiatus. Now, a loaded 2021 Players Championship field that includes 48 of the world's top 50 players will vie for the $15 million purse. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson is the 12-1 favorite in the latest 2021 Players Championship odds from William Hill Sportsbook, with Bryson DeChambeau the second favorite at 14-1.

Should Johnson be on top of the 2021 Players Championship Fantasy golf rankings, even after he failed to crack the top 50 in his last outing? And can you expect DeChambeau to follow up his victory at Bay Hill with another huge week? Before making any 2021 Players Championship Fantasy golf picks, check out the latest Fantasy golf rankings from data scientist Rick Gehman.

With his expansive database of golf statistics, course data and betting odds, Gehman creates advanced models and back-tests them constantly. These models have produced 12 outright winners in the past year -- including 30-1 Webb Simpson at the 2020 RBC Heritage, 50-1 Chez Reavie at last year's Travelers and 40-1 Patrick Reed at the Northern Trust among the PGA Tour winners -- plus a $10,000 DraftKings win at The Masters.

At last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational, five of Gehman's top 10 picks finished T-10 or better, including DeChambeau. The tour's biggest hitter was one of just three players to break par in the final round to become the first player to win twice on tour this season.

The golf expert also expected Jordan Spieth to continue his progress despite it being his first appearance at Bay Hill, and the three-time major champion was in contention all week before finishing fourth.

Gehman has been on fire all season. At Pebble Beach, three of his top four picks finished in the top five and the Farmers leaderboard looked like a who's who of Gehman's rankings, with five of his top nine picks finishing tied for seventh or better. And at the Sony, the top three in his rankings all finished in the top seven. Anyone who has followed his advice has cashed in huge.

Now, Gehman, co-host of "The First Cut" podcast on CBS Sports, has revealed his top 30 players for the Players Championship 2021.

2021 Players Championship Fantasy golf picks

Gehman is predicting that Dustin Johnson will be back in the mix this week. The reigning FedEx Cup champion hit a speed bump at the WGC-Workday, but that was the first time he finished outside the top 12 in his last 12 events. He was 55 under par over his previous four tournaments, and he tied for fifth here in 2019. He still leads the tour in scoring average, so Gehman is confident he will be right back in the hunt.

The golf expert isn't quite as sold on Webb Simpson, who is listed at 22-1 at William Hill but seems to have hit a volatile patch. The veteran tied for sixth at the Workday, but he has finished outside the top 25 twice in his past five events. He remains one of the game's best precision players, but his game doesn't appear to be in top form, so the 35-year-old barely cracks Gehman's top 15.

Notably, Gehman is looking for another step forward from a player making his first appearance at Sawgrass who comes in with odds higher than 50-1. This young golfer's game doesn't have any major flaws, and he always hangs around on the leaderboard.

