It'll be one of the most loaded fields of the year when the 2021 Players Championship tees off Thursday from TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra, Fla. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson headlines the 2021 Players Championship field, which features 48 of the top 50 players in the world. Rory McIlroy won the Players Championship in 2019, making him the defending champion since this event was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

William Hill Sportsbook lists Johnson as the favorite at 11-1 in the 2021 Players Championship odds. McIllroy and Bryson DeChambeau, who won last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, are next on the PGA odds board this week at 14-1.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been on fire since the return of the PGA Tour last June. In fact, it's up over $11,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

Last month at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, McClure nailed Daniel Berger's win at +1400 in his best bets. McClure was also all over Viktor Hovland's (+2500) victory in his best bets at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in December. That was one of many huge calls he's made in the past few months.

After nailing Sergio Garcia (+5500) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Sanderson Farms Championship, McClure finished up over $6,200 yet again on his best bets in that tournament. The model had him in the top five from the start and McClure's best bets included Garcia winning outright.

He also finished profitable at the U.S. Open, nailing two of his best bets, including a +1100 top-five bet on Matthew Wolff. In all, the advanced computer model has also nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed its golf picks has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2021 Players Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

The model's top 2021 Players Championship predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Players Championship 2021: Bryson DeChambeau, one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles and doesn't even crack the top 10. DeChambeau has certainly had some banner moments during the 2020-21 PGA Tour season, winning the U.S. Open to begin the season and then taking first in the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week.

But between those wins have been a few frustrating performances. He missed the cut at the Genesis Invitational in February and finished outside the top 20 at the WGC-Workday Championship and the 2020 Masters. He's been explosive off the tee, but has struggled on the greens at times, entering this tournament ranked 65th on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: putting. The model indicates there are far better values this week at the Players Championship 2021.

Another surprise: Collin Morikawa, a 22-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the 2021 Players Championship title. Morikawa has a better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. After a slower start to this season, Morikawa comes to TPC Sawgrass with a ton of confidence.

He won the WGC-Workday Championship in his last time out. He also has top-10 finishes at the Sony Open and the Sentry Tournament of Champions this year. Additionally, he ranks seventh on the PGA Tour in birdie average (4.75) and is first in strokes gained: approach the green. The model has considered all those numbers and loves his value for 2021 Players Championship bets.

How to make 2021 Players Championship picks

Also, the model is targeting four other golfers with odds of 22-1 or higher to make a strong run at the title, including a monster long shot. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big. You can only see them here.

So who wins the Players Championship 2021? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below.

2021 Players Championship odds (via William Hill)

Dustin Johnson 11-1

Rory McIlroy 14-1

Bryson DeChambeau 14-1

Jon Rahm 16-1

Xander Schauffele 20-1

Justin Thomas 20-1

Webb Simpson 22-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Patrick Cantlay 22-1

Tony Finau 25-1

Jordan Spieth 25-1

Viktor Hovland 25-1

Tyrrell Hatton 33-1

Tommy Fleetwood 35-1

Scottie Scheffler 35-1

Hideki Matsuyama 35-1

Patrick Reed 35-1

Daniel Berger 35-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 40-1

Sungjae Im 45-1

Paul Casey 45-1

Jason Day 45-1

Joaquin Niemann 50-1

Cameron Smith 50-1

Louis Oosthuizen 55-1

Adam Scott 55-1

Will Zalatoris 60-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 66-1

Jason Kokrak 66-1

Lee Westwood 70-1

Sergio Garcia 70-1

Harris English 70-1

Max Homa 70-1

Billy Horschel 70-1

Abraham Ancer 70-1

Justin Rose 80-1

Corey Conners 80-1

Kevin Na 90-1

Francesco Molinari 90-1

Marc Leishman 100-1

Russell Henley 100-1

Lanto Griffin 100-1

Sam Burns 100-1

Si-Woo Kim 100-1

Carlos Ortiz 100-1

