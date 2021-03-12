With Round 1 suspended due to darkness, Friday's second round at the 2021 Players Championship will feature extra holes for about two dozen players. The second-round tee times may get a late jump because of that, but as we enter Friday, they are listed as they were as everyone arrived at TPC Sawgrass earlier this week.

The course showed up on Thursday and tested the best field of the year to the tune of a scoring average than nearly reached 74. We got some fascinating stories to take into Round 2, even within some of the groups. Sergio Garcia leads at 7 under, and he bested playing partner Rory McIlroy by 14 strokes on Thursday.

Later in the day, Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson traded monster drives as fellow playing partner Collin Morikawa tried to sneak iron shots inside of them into Sawgrass' speedy greens. Those three will go out early on Friday after Round 1 finishes up with all three still in contention.

Here's a look at all the tee times and pairings for Friday's Round 2 at TPC Sawgrass. Check out our complete 2021 Players Championship coverage guide to learn how you can watch every round live.

2021 Players Championship tee times, Friday pairings

Tee No. 1

6:45 a.m. -- Peter Malnati, Emiliano Grillo, Abraham Ancer

6:56 a.m. -- Anirban Lahiri, K.H. Lee, Robby Shelton

7:07 a.m. -- Branden Grace, Sung Kang, Jimmy Walker

7:18 a.m. -- Hudson Swafford, Brandt Snedeker, Scott Piercy

7:29 a.m. -- Jim Herman, Ryan Armour, Mackenzie Hughes

7:40 a.m. -- Nate Lashley, Ryan Palmer, Zach Johnson

7:51 a.m. -- Robert Streb, Marc Leishman, Justin Rose

8:02 a.m. -- Chez Reavie, Bubba Watson, Pat Perez

8:13 a.m. -- Patton Kizzire, Jason Dufner, Danny Willett

8:24 a.m. -- James Hahn, Tommy Fleetwood, Harold Varner

8:35 a.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Patrick Rodgers, Mark Hubbard

8:45 a.m. -- Ryan Moore, Sepp Straka, Scott Harrington

8:57 a.m. -- Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, Tom Lewis

Tee No. 10

6:45 a.m. -- Cameron Tringale, Denny McCarthy, Matthew NeSmith

6:56 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Cameron Percy, Bernd Wiesberger

7:07 a.m. -- Martin Laird, Tyler Duncan, Joaquin Niemann

7:18 a.m. -- Richy Werenski, Aaron Wise, Kevin Streelman

7:29 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth

7:40 a.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson

7:51 a.m. -- Daniel Berger, Adam Scott, Shane Lowry

8:02 a.m. -- Andrew Landry, Cameron Champ, Brendan Steele

8:13 a.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Francesco Molinari, Jason Day

8:24 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Rory Sabbatini, Cameron Davis

8:35 a.m. -- Matt Jones, Maverick McNealy, Will Zalatoris

8:46 a.m. -- Chris Kirk, Luke List, Bo Hoag

8:57 a.m. -- Brian Stuard, Danny Lee, Beau Hossler

Tee No. 1

12:05 p.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Lucas Glover, Tyler McCumber

12:16 p.m. -- Russell Henley, Tom Hoge, Scottie Scheffler

12:27 p.m. -- C.T. Pan, Graeme McDowell, Matt Kuchar

12:38 p.m. -- Gary Woodland, Billy Horschel, Ian Poulter

12:49 p.m. -- Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas

1 p.m. -- Sergio Garcia, Webb Simpson, Rory McIlroy

1:11 p.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Harris English, Hideki Matsuyama

1:22 p.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Paul Casey, Xander Schauffele

1:33 p.m. -- Lanto Griffin, Corey Conners, Rickie Fowler

1:44 p.m. -- Brendon Todd, Adam Long, Andrew Putnam

1:55 p.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Doc Redman, Harry Higgs

2:06 p.m. -- Sam Burns, Wyndham Clark, Victor Perez

2:17 p.m. -- Scott Stallings, Adam Schenk

Tee No. 10

12:05 p.m. -- Alex Noren, Xinjun Zhang, Doug Ghim

12:16 p.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Lee Westwood, Robert MacIntyre

12: 27 p.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Charles Howell III, Tony Finau

12:38 p.m. -- Sungjae Im, Kevin Kisner, Henrik Stenson

12:49 p.m. -- Keith Mitchell, Troy Merritt, Brice Garnett

1 p.m. -- Brian Gay, Michael Thompson, Sebastian Munoz

1:11 p.m. -- Cameron Smith, Dylan Frittelli, Keegan Bradley

1:22 p.m. -- Kevin Na, Carlos Ortiz, Matthew Fitzpatrick

1:33 p.m. -- Max Homa, J.T. Poston, Russell Knox

1:44 p.m. -- Stewart Cink, Nick Taylor, Austin Cook

1:55 p.m. -- Ben An, Henrik Norlander, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

2:06 p.m. -- Vaughn Taylor, Jerry Kelly, Joel Dahmen

2:17 p.m. -- Scott Brown, Sam Ryder